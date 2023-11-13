DREADZONE + GREG DREAD (DJ SET) – CONCORDE 2 11.11.23

Dreadzone are renowned for being one of the best live bands around with a loyal and ever expanding fan base. A band known for its unique blend of dub, reggae, electronic and trip hop. This year has marked 30 years of Dreadzone. And the staggered tour this year celebrates this. The current winter leg takes in 19 dates of rather nicely placed Fridays and Saturdays over September to December, perfect for anyone not wanting to go out on a school night. Brighton marks the halfway point, which see’s the band delving into their bulging back catalogue and treating us all to nothing but classic songs from the very beginning with their debut album ‘360°’ right through to their most recent 2017 album ‘Dread Times’.

After a rare bright and sunny, but chilly day in Brighton, the Concorde 2 once again plays the happy host to Dreadzone, a venue the band regularly have included on their tours past. And, I don’t blame them, with me celebrating 30 years myself of going to gigs, Concorde 2 has always been a mainstay for me, yes, it is a little hidden along the beach, but it’s beautiful seaside architecture, ample parking, fine selection of drinks and discreet seclusion makes it a must venue for any gig goer to visit and for any artist to play. Hopefully once the arches along Madeira drive finally get restored, it’ll make it less tucked away for all.

A good solid crowd were in tonight, many that have been there from the very start of Dreadzone’s 30 year journey right through to Dreadzone virgins like myself. Many had also arrived early to catch Greg Dread’s DJ set, a fine hour’s worth of beats and ambient bangers, which really got everyone’s legs warmed up.

At 8:30pm it was all go, the gorgeous bass of Leo Williams kicked into life with ‘House Of Dread’ (from 1993’s ‘360°’ album), a mostly instrumental track, but what a song to get everyone moving and set the pace for the evening to come.

The legendary reggae vocalist Earl 16 was introduced and welcomed on stage to much applause. “Brighton it’s good to be back at the Concorde” he declared, “can we bring out a stall please for who we have here…. you know who! …..MC Spee”. “Hello Brighton” bellowed MC Spee “Tonight is a celebration of 30 years of Dreadzone, 30 years of banging music and a big celebration for our brother that’s just left us; Phil Johnson, this is our Mantra… ‘Life, Love & Unity”. And this was what was then played from the 1995’s ‘Second Light’ album. Phil was a long time supporter and friend of the band and music scene in general, who sadly had died that very morning, his name would feature many times tonight as clearly was very dear and well respected by the band.

“Alright, alright, you’d think I ain’t been out for a while” joked MC Spee ”listen, thanks for coming out and supporting Dreadzone, for those that didn’t know I’d be here, that’s what you do, keep turning up, keep buying the tickets, show the love… and for those that did know I was coming and didn’t say anything, the cheques in the post”, the band then launched into ‘Dancehall Priority’ from 2005’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ album, a fine bouncing track with Greg’s rock solid drumming pounding like a heartbeat.

Next up we had ‘Rootsman’ from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’ album, Earl 16s beautiful voice taking things right back to a reggae vibe, lyrics such as “Going back to my roots, just like back in the day, doesn’t’ matter what people say, they love it the rootsman way.” It was pure magic and shows the depth the band have with their range of musical styles.

After asking for a volume rise on his microphone, MC Spee said “I know it’s early doors, but we’ll make it feel like we started at 12 and your walking out at 2 in the morning”, raising his skull topped cane in the air he announced all ‘Rise Up’ from 2013’s ‘Escapades’ album.

“We are going to take you back now” said MC Spee as we were treated to ‘Fight The Power’ from 2006’s ‘Live At Sunrise’ album, MC Spee, miming the fight the power sound bites raised many smiles. There was some fine guitar work from Blake Roberts throughout the song, prompting MC Spee to comment “Oi Oi Blake! He’s obviously auditioning for another band”.

‘Mean Old World’ (from 2015’s ‘Sound’ album) with Earl 16 and MC Spee tag teaming vocally came next, “Power to the people, Concorde 2 are you ready to bounce?” shouted MC Spee and bounce we all did.

MC Spee introduced the next song ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ “Listen all you peeps, you don’t worry at all, whatever is on your mind, let it be there, because tomorrow never comes, right, when it does it’s today, we’ve got history here with this venue”. I do believe he fully meant it, nothing beats live music and living in the now.

After ‘Mountain’ from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’ album, things took an emotional turn, with MC Spee declaring “This one is for Phil and Beverly Johnson, you wanted one last gig, you can have one last song ‘Walk Tall’” (from 2010’s ‘Eye On The Horizon’ album). This song was sung with such emotion, in particularly for MC Spee, who you could see visually and hear vocally really was putting every ounce of his heart and soul into this for Phil to the point Blake towards the end walked over and comforted him, MC Spee held his towel over his eyes to wipe away his tears. A lyrically and sonically beautiful song and fine tribute to Phil.

Bringing back his commanding powers, MC Spee shouted “You know the words, you paid the money, now you pay the bloody price” that familiar ‘Iron Shirt’ sample rang out loud over the speakers, yes, it was ‘Iron Shirt’ (from 2005’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ album), once again we were all back on with the dancing about and chanting the “Ooooh yeahs”.

“When I say Dread you say Zone, ooooh what fun we had down in Brighton” mocked MC Spee as we left into the full on belter ‘Music Army’ from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’ album.

And finally to close the set, things went old school with two stone cold classics taken from 1995’s ‘Second Light’, ‘Zion Youth’ and ‘Little Britain’, the latter being their highest ranking UK top 40 single.

The band left the stage and we all screamed for more, “Tepid” MC Spee bellowed as he returned to the stage, “ want for a better word…. tepid!”. More cheering ensued “you’re coming up to lukewarm” encouraged MC Spee. But with the clock ticking for curfew, there was no time for further banter and playing with the crowd. For an encore we were treated to fun ‘Captain Dread’ another from 1995’s ‘Second Light’ album. Whilst it went a little wrong at the start, “reeeeewind” MC Spee motioned and it back to the start the band went, it was a real party song to end the night with a huge positive bang.

The band themselves all deserve individual credit.

Greg Dread was faultless with his relentless rhythm. It amazes me the sheer stamina a beat maker must have to maintain such a fast tempo without, well, missing a beat! As one of the original founders of the band and such a powerful force from start to finish he should have been higher or easier to see on the stage.

Leo Williams’s bass work was sublime throughout, pulsing on those famous brightly coloured strings of his 5 string bass. Effortlessly cool throughout, I cannot lie that I do love the bass sound, so may sound biased, but he truly was mesmerising.

Earl 16 vocals were on point throughout, a Jamaican reggae singer with a career reaching back to the seventies. With many albums under his belt, you can see why his singing with Dreadzone comes with such ease, a true natural and a wonder to hear.

MC Spee despite being seated was highly animated, using his skull topped cane with vigour, be it stomping to the beat, swinging it around, pretending it was a flute or a guitar, his energy, flair and banter with the crowd really added to proceedings, whilst I am a newbie to Dreadzone and am aware he is not always present in the line-up, I feel blessed he was there tonight at my baptism performance.

Whilst Bazil was hidden away at the back of the stage behind his technology set up, you cannot underestimate just how important all the samples, piano and sounds are such a vital ingredient to the whole set up.

Last but not least we have Blake Roberts, who adds the guitar most perfectly to the sound.

A truly excellent evening was had by all, it may have been 30 years so far, each of those marked with brilliant output, long may those years continue on. There is still time to catch Dreadzone on the remaining dates of their tour concluding in December, you won’t be disappointed, don’t leave it 30 years like me to find them. Dates can be found HERE.

Dreadzone:

Greg Dread – drums

Leo Williams – bass

Earl 16 – vocals

MC Spee – vocals

James ‘Bazil’ Bainbridge – technology

Blake Robert (Greg’s son) – guitar

Dreadzone setlist:

‘House Of Dread’ (from 1993’s ‘360°’ album)

‘Life, Love & Unity’ (from the 1995’s ‘Second Light’ album)

‘Dancehall Priority’ (from 2005’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ album)

‘Rootsman’ (from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’ album)

‘Rise Up’ (from 2013’s ‘Escapades’ album)

‘Fight The Power’ (from 2006’s ‘Live At Sunrise’ album)

‘Mean Old World’ (from 2015’s ‘Sound’ album)

‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ (from 2010’s ‘Eye On The Horizon’ album)

‘Mountain’ (from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’ album)

‘Walk Tall’ (from 2010’s ‘Eye On The Horizon’ album)

‘Iron Shirt’ (from 2005’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ album)

‘Music Army’ (from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’ album)

‘Zion Youth’ (from the 1995’s ‘Second Light’ album)

‘Little Britain’ (from the 1995’s ‘Second Light’ album)

(encore)

‘Captain Dread’ (from 1995’s ‘Second Light’ album)

Greg Dread DJ Set – 7:15pm (1 hour)

Dreadzone – 8:30pm (1 hour 30 minutes)

www.dreadzone.com