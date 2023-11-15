BILLY BRAGG – BRIGHTON DOME 14.11.23

To start the proceedings we were treated to a 40 minute video capturing the highlights and journey of Billy Bragg. Billy made mention of the video relating to his dodgy haircuts, hats and shirts. He is of the firm belief that some of his shirts may be on sale in charity shops in Brighton!

Bragg took to the stage on his own, looking sharp tonight, his eyes reflecting the stage lights as he looked into the packed Brighton Dome. The first song in his set was an emotional testament to the above. ‘The Wolf Covers Its Tracks’ was an emotional song, covering the latest events in Gaza. The lyrics were so real you could almost taste the destroyed concrete and debris floating in the air. This is Mr Bragg at his very best, creating a song on his guitar that transports you to the conflict zone. He finished the song with an passionate plea “as a father and a grandfather – Cease Fire NOW!”.

Next up was ‘1649’ as Bragg continued with just his guitar and voice. ‘King James’ and ‘Way Over Yonder In The Minor Key’ followed. The first few songs were played almost without a break, save a quick guitar tune up.

Billy was joined with a keyboard player, guitar, mandolin and slide guitar as the set progressed. They would come and go throughout the set.

“Here we are at the start of a new tour and what a beautiful place to start here in Brighton”. Mr Bragg then asked if we had enjoyed the film, “me back passage story as we call it!”. The question was answered with a “yes” and a round of applause.

Billy promised us some material they had not played before or for a while and we had ‘She’s Got A New Spell’ with some fine slide electric guitar. Another fine live rendition followed with ‘King Tide And The Sunny Day Flood’ with more dreamy vocals, guitars and keys.

‘Sexuality’ was followed by Billy Bragg showing his support for LGBTQ. He gave us a story about a young person from Australia and the struggles and issues faced. Trans rights are on the front line against those trying to divide communities. He mentioned a USA presidency candidate who is standing for the abolition of abortion and contraception.

Also in the set were ‘Levi Stubbs’ Tears’ and ‘Rich Men Earning North Of A Million’ with some great solo guitar playing from Mr Bragg, and for those of us unable to put up a curtain rail he had something for us with ‘Handyman Blues’.

From artistic expression to political influence: The cultural impact of Billy Bragg’s socially conscious concert. His unforgettable concert not only showcased his musical talent but also served as a platform for social and political activism. Through his thought-provoking lyrics and passionate performances, he inspired a generation to question societal norms and fight for change. His ability to merge art with politics created a cultural phenomenon, empowering individuals to use their voices for social justice and revive the spirit of protest. I have not seen Billy Bragg before but now understand and appreciate what this performer does. ‘I Will Be Your Shield’ is a perfect reflection of what he is about.

Bragg, is a renowned musician working alone or in collaboration with others and has consistently used his platform to address pressing societal issues. He captures the essence of protest and rebellion. Bragg’s commitment to promoting change is evident in his unwavering dedication to causes such as workers’ rights, anti-racism, and equality. Up next ‘Tank Park Salute’. “Poor Old Suella eh!”, this statement lightened the atmosphere as the crowd erupted in laughter. “Couldn’t happen to a nicer person. She wrote a letter today, and had her say after being shafted by Sunak!” He talked about flashbacks and predicted Oasis might be back in the charts! His knowledge of politics is extraordinary, he mentioned those wanting to leave the court of human rights, against protests. He said there is a word for those types of people, and ‘All You Fascists Are Bound To Lose’ was served up.

His music serves as a rallying cry for those seeking to challenge the status quo and revive the spirit of protest in our society, ‘There Is Power In A Union’. ‘Waiting For The Great Leap Forwards’ closed the set to a huge cheer and round of applause.

Billy returned on his own, looking at his watch and announced we have “17 minutes left, which is the length of my first release”. This was ‘Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs Spy’. Billy counted us in “Go!”. Billy on stage, on his own once again with his guitar took us through that first album, perfectly timed. He closed with ‘To Have And To Have Not’ and the wonderful ‘A New England’, 17 minutes after the “Go” the concert ended.

Billy Bragg is a true legend, he’s a man with a conscience who despite the serious nature of his songs manages to put on a fun and enjoyable show with plenty of laughs. The energy that emanated from the crowd was electrifying tonight as we sang and fist pumped the air. Bragg thanked us for the crowd reactions and output for recharging his activism and he stated his cynicism will be temporarily kicked to the floor.

He said there is a room full of people in Brighton who do care, you are not alone and there are people out there on your side, the power of music is not to change the world but make you believe the world can be changed.

He played a two-hour set which was a privilege to watch. Bragg’s influence continues to resonate today, reminding us of the enduring power of music in shaping political discourse. I learned something tonight and the opening song ‘The Wolf Covers Its Tracks’ will stick with me for a long time. Thank you Billy Bragg.

Billy Bragg setlist:

‘The Wolf Covers Its Tracks’

‘1649/The World Turned Upside Down’ (Leon Rosselson cover)

‘King James Version’ (Alternative Version?)

‘Way Over Yonder In The Minor Key’ (Billy Bragg & Wilco cover)

‘She’s Got A New Spell’

‘King Tide And The Sunny Day Flood’

‘Sexuality’

‘Mid-Century Modern’

‘Levi Stubbs’ Tears’

‘Rich Men Earning North Of A Million’ (‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ rewrite)

‘Handyman Blues’

‘The Boy Done Good’

‘Greetings To The New Brunette’

‘I Will Be Your Shield’

‘Tank Park Salute’

‘All You Fascists Are Bound To Lose’ (Woody Guthrie cover)

‘There Is Power In A Union’

‘Waiting For The Great Leap Forwards’

‘Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs Spy’ album:

‘The Busy Girl Buys Beauty’

‘Richard’

‘Lovers Town Revisited’

‘The Man In The Iron Mask’

‘The Milkman Of Human Kindness’

‘To Have And To Have Not’

‘A New England’

www.billybragg.co.uk