Fake posters designed with Sainsbury’s branding have been spotted in Brighton supermarket stores encouraging people to shoplift.

The signs say “Shoplifting is encouraged in this branch” and “Please present your digitus medius manus if stopped by any insain personnel.” Digitus medius manus is latin for the middle finger.

A video of the posters, claimed by guerilla art group Pattern Up, in the London Road and Lewes Road stores has gone viral on TikTok, with the post having received more than one million views.

Pattern Up – responsible for previous posters suggesting Brighton was a designated drugs zone – say the art is designed to get the public to question the cost of living crisis.

A caption on a Instagram post claiming the posters by PatternUp says: “We have grown tired of the amount of sexually frustrated security guards gripping up vulnerable individuals by the reduced section in Sainsbury’s. We have decided to take action.”

PatternUp said: “This is satire artwork used to provoke the reader into questioning the current cost of living crisis that is being forced upon us by the government and big business, furthermore indicating the individual, ie those who see the notice to think.”

Sussex Police and Sainsbury’s have been approached for comment.