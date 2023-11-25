Nottingham Forest 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 3

Albion ground out a super win at the City Ground despite captain Lewis Dunk being sent off for dissent.

Anthony Elanga nodded home on just three minutes after an exquisite cross from Morgan Gibbs-White

Despite going behind, Albion were in front in terms of possession and on 26 minutes Billy Gilmour intercepted a cross-field ball and played a quick pass to Pascal Gross who in turn found Evan Ferguson who curled home the equaliser.

Gross also supplied the cross for Joao Pedro who had replaced the injured Ansu Fati. The Brazilian put Albion in front with a sublime header.

Albion led at half time and continued to dominate the game.

From another Gross free kick, Joao Pedro was pulled down by former Albion striker Chris Wood.

Referee Anthony Taylor immediately awarded a penalty which Joao Pedro himself duly dispatched to put Albion 3-1 ahead.

The Seagulls have never found this side of the Trent a particularly easy place to win at and, after a scuffle in the penalty area and a fairly lengthy VAR check, Forest were awarded a penalty with 15 minutes left.

Before it could be taken, Dunk was sent off for what appeared to be dissent.

Jack Hinshelwood had been deemed to have wrestled Callum Hudson-Odoi to the ground

Gibbs-White scored from the spot to bring it back to 3-2 to Brighton.

Some desperate defending followed, mainly from Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke, enabling Albion to hold on for a notable victory.

They move up to 7th in the Premier League.