Brighton and Hove Albion will try to get something from a recent unhappy hunting ground as the injury-hit Seagulls have to cope without a number of key players.

Those absent against Nottingham Forest today (Saturday 25 November) include Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Kaoru Mitoma and James Milner among others.

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is concerned that Pervis Estupinan faces a “long time” on the sidelines after suffering an injury relapse against Ajax before the international break.

Mahmoud Dahoud is suspended after his red card in the draw with Sheffield United.

But skipper Lewis Dunk returns and Adam Lallana starts again, as does Ansu Fati.

Forest will be without top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi after the striker suffered a groin surgery.

Last season, Albion took just one point off Forest, losing 3-1 at the City Ground and drawing 0-0 at the Amex.

Anthony Taylor, from Cheshire, is the referee today, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

Albion start in eighth, with 19 points from 12 games, while Forest are 14th, with 13 points from 12.

Despite doing the double over Ajax in the Europa League, Brighton are winless in the Premier League since they beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Sunday 24 September.

The bookies have the Seagulls down for a win. And the fans will be hoping they make good.