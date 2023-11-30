Thursday, November 30th 2023 – After celebrating its 10th anniversary edition last year, which saw crowds in excess of 60,000 in attendance across the weekend, the ‘Love Supreme Jazz Festival’ – Europe’s largest outdoor jazz festival – is set to return next summer to the Glynde Place in East Sussex with a typically world-class line-up of stars from across the jazz, soul, funk and R&B spectrum.

Included amongst the first wave of names announced today are the 10-time Grammy-winning Chaka Khan, who will headline the Sunday night in celebration of 50 years in music, the 70 million-selling US funk outfit Kool & The Gang, whose string of international hit singles includes ‘Ladies Night’, ‘Celebration’, ‘Jungle Boogie’ and ‘Get Down On It’, powerhouse UK vocalist Joss Stone, Brazilian pianist composer, and bandleader Sergio Mendes, British R&B star Mahalia, US psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, who were nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ at the 2020 Grammys, the trailblazing, inspirational husband and wife vocal duo The War & Treaty, Grammy-winning blues sensation Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, and London-based Australian soul singer Jordan Rakei, whose much anticipated new album is due out on Decca Records in 2024 ahead of a sold out show at The Royal Albert Hall.

A selection of the world’s most revered contemporary jazz acts will feature across the weekend including multi-award-winning US vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, visionary multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello, who recently received a string of rave reviews for her Blue Note Records debut ‘The Omnichord Real Book’, Mercury-nominated Scottish pianist and Jazz FM Instrumentalist of the Year Fergus McCreadie, Japanese pianist Hiromi with her Sonicwonder project, Blue Note drummer Johnathan Blake, the 8-time Grammy-winning US bassist Christian McBride, and “fusion’s greatest drummer” Billy Cobham, who will perform at ‘Love Supreme’ shortly after celebrating his 80th birthday.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2024 line-up to date (more acts to be announced):

Chaka Khan

Mahalia

Black Pumas

Joss Stone

Jordan Rakei

Kool & The Gang

Sergio Mendes

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder

Billy Cobham Band

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Meshell Ndegeocello

Cecile McLorin Salvant

Christian McBride

The War & Treaty

Balimaya Project

Johnathan Blake

Fergus McCreadie

Jon Regen

The ‘Love Supreme Jazz Festival’ returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday July 5th to Sunday July 7th 2024. More acts will be announced in due course.

Early Bird Tickets start at £68 (day, weekend, camping, supremium and glamping tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

lovesupremefestival.com