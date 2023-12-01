A charity exhibition will showcase art by young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) from Brighton.

Local charity, Amaze, will host a three day exhibition at Phoenix Art Space from tomorrow until Sunday, 3 December.

Pieces in the exhibition were created by participants in the Amazing Futures peer support activity group, for young people aged 14 to 25.

An online art auction will run alongside the exhibition, featuring professional artists’ work, from today (30 November) until Friday, 15 December to raise funds to support the Amazing Futures programme.

Artist and Amaze trustee, Eliph Hadert, said: “The support I received from Amaze was really important in all aspects of my life.

“Without it I wouldn’t have been able to grow my confidence and resilience. I am now studying 3D design and craft at the University of Brighton.

“It’s going to be a great experience to showcase my work in a local art gallery and for it to be auctioned off alongside established artists at the Amaze Art Exhibition.

“I am especially pleased to see my work displayed next to my peers, the other young people Amaze supports as some was produced in the art sessions Amaze runs.

“I am now giving back to other young people as a Trustee at Amaze so I get to see even more the great work the charity does.

“I encourage everyone to bid generously when the online auction opens to help us give others the great experiences I had and more.”

A private preview of the exhibition was held last night, with the Mayor of Brighton and Hove Jackie O’Quinn, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Michael Bedingfield, and charity patron author Julia Donaldson attending.

Sue Winter, Amazing Futures coordinator at Amaze said: “I’m thrilled that some of the young people we support have such a brilliant opportunity to showcase their wonderful creative talent.

“Our work with young people at Amazing Futures involves a lot of art-based activities as so many of the young people are creative and can express themselves more easily this way.

“I can’t wait for more people to experience the joy of their fantastic artwork at our exhibition.”

Amaze helps support parents and carers with children and young people with SEND in Brighton and Hove and East Sussex.