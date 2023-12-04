Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds is back with a monumental new 17-date (19 shows) UK and Ireland arena tour, arriving just in time to celebrate 130 years since the publication of HG WELLS’ dark Victorian tale. Conducted by Jeff Wayne and featuring Liam Neeson in 3D holography as The Journalist, who recounts his story of survival from the Martian invasion of 1898.

The tour will again feature an exciting new cast to be announced over the coming months.

One of the most trailblazing arena tours of all time, Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds (TWOTW) returns with a musical spectacular like none other, with the production remaining a favourite to millions around the world, exciting audiences of all ages.

In 2006, TWOTW was already considered a cutting-edge production with six trucks filled to the brim. By 2025, marking 19 years of live touring, the production will be up to 12 trucks, with a host of new ingredients and special effects to challenge and excite the senses.

Further details to be announced over the coming months.

Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds –a musical experience not to be missed.

Tickets go on sale 10am Friday 8th December 2023 from HERE.

Dates Include:

Fri 28 March Hull Connexin Live

Sun 30 March 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

Tue 1 April Aberdeen P&J Live

Wed 02 April Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thu 03 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 05 April Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sun 06 April Manchester Co-op Live

Tue 08 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Wed 09 April Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Thu 10 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 12 April Brighton Centre – matinee & evening

Sun 13 April Bournemouth Int Centre

Mon 14 April Bournemouth Int Centre

Wed 16 April Cardiff Utilita Arena

Thu 17 April Cardiff Utilita Arena

Fri 18 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sun 20 April London The O2 – matinee & evening

thewaroftheworlds.com