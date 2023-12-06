More loading bays are coming to London Road, Brighton, before a proposed “red route” in the area goes live there and in Lewes Road.
Councillors said that there were too few loading bays and disabled parking bays along the A23 between Cheapside and South Street, Brighton, as they agreed to experimental red routes in London Road and Lewes Road.
Red routes were first introduced in London to keep traffic flowing to reduce the pollution from stop-start journeys by making it illegal to stop, even for loading and unloading.
At the Transport and Sustainability Committee meeting yesterday (Tuesday 5 December), Labour councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman said that London Road traders had shared their concerns about the lack of loading bays.
Traders contacted Councillor Asaduzzaman, who represents Hollingdean and Fiveways, because he has a business at the Open Market and in Ditchling Road.
He said: “London Road has a lot of business people who have concerns about loading bays. Many people have deliveries to their premises. What is the solution to the shortfall of loading bays?”
Parking projects team manager Peter Turner said that he had spoken with traders during a consultation in August and September and last spoke with them about loading issues last month.
An experimental traffic order is due to live in April but, before then, extra loading bays will be introduced outside Poundland and Richer Sounds on the corner of York Hill.
Council officials have arranged further meetings with businesses in February – and in May when the red routes are operational.
From April, a six-month consultation will allow residents and traders to give feedback on how the red routes work.
Green councillor Steve Davis said that West Hill and North Laine councillors Sue Shanks and Ellen McLeay had listened to traders’ concerns at London Road Local Action Team meetings.
Councillor Davis was concerned about the effect on disabled parking bays along both roads and said: “It is another 19th century street trying to deal with 21st century traffic problems.
“There’s obviously going to be a concern about disabled parking spots along that road. Have we made gains in disabled parking spots or have there been losses?”
Mr Turner told the meeting at Hove Town Hall that all the disabled parking would be retained and blue badge holders would be able to pick up and drop off but not park on the red lines.
Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that she was concerned that a petition against the London Road route signed by 357 people was being ignored.
Councillor Theobald said: “It is rather harsh to have the red routes. We’re not London. I think it will affect the businesses. There are a lot of people here who are very much against it.
Committee chair Labour councillor Trevor Muten said that everyone would have a chance to feed back during the process. He believed that the project would improve the area’s traffic flow and air quality.
Head of parking services Charles Field told councillors that feedback from the consultation would return to the committee within a year for consideration.
Needs to be red route on Western Rd from Montpelier Rd to Palmeira Sq.
The ‘traders’ take the p*** along there, then when a ‘Civil Enforcement Officer’ attends they all surround them like a pack of savages.
Everyone hates a warden, and they are only getting laid minimum wage. I try to be nice to them personally, they keep the ASB parking out of my area.
The bit of this red route that really worries me, is the bit on the London Road opposite Preston Park which includes, large GP practises, Dentists, NHS Cancer Screening and services, Pharmacy all with little or no public parking and definitely restricted or unsuitable access for many delivery vehicles.
Many visitors to these establishments may be unwell, had treatment or be anxious & will now have additional concerns regarding getting there or being picked up. As for deliveries, particularly for large items of equipment etc, not sure how complicated this is going to make things especially where time may be of the essence.
The pavement is not wide enough for bays to be added. I also don’t think they can narrow the road to incorporate them with cycle track having already reduced available space.
Maybe, this has all been considered before suggesting and approving plan and maybe not.
It is a very valid point. One thing to consider is that blue badge holders are able to park on Red Routes which many of the users of the spaces mention will have.
Good pharmacies offer free delivery services as standard, and really the push is to centralise this into a hub. The size of the ones in question are not large, just in their dispensing figures, however, this doesn’t address the fact some people may find accessing their pharmacy more difficult because of this, and perhaps this will require an improvement consideration.
Thank you regarding ideas on resolving problems accessing Pharmacy and it may mean a need an improvement consideration.
I and many others that use this pharmacy, the GP surgeries, Dentist, Cancer screening etc do not have a blue badge. If I am able I always walk when visiting above, however I have myself needed my partner to drop me at and/or pick me up on occasions regarding being too unwell, having had painful dental treatment or receiving worrying and emotionally upsetting news.
Yes, he has had to stop on the road for me to exit or enter the car. Whilst it has not held up motor traffic it has blocked the cycle lane momentarily. I understand this is not ideal for cyclist, however, with no bays on this stretch I can not get onto or from the pavement any other way.
I do not think this was taken into account by the planners when they introduced the cycle lane nor now in approving Red Route and I will be interested to see their proposal for bays or dropping/pick up points on this part of the route.
I can see a suggestion coming the above could be accommodated on the southbound side, with some loss of space to edge of park to accommodate need to reroute or widen pavement & introduction of additional pedestrian crossings which would be a loss all round.