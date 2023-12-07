A second school walkout calling for a ceasefire in Gaza is expected to take place in Brighton today as adults blockade a Brighton arms factory.

Last month, scores of students left school and congregated in Jubilee Square.

The organisers of that protest, Parents 4 Palestine, said about 60 children joined the protest, mainly from secondary schools but also primary schools and nurseries.

They were heard chanting “from the river to the sea”, a call often interpreted as calling for the genocide of Israeli jews.

Meanwhile, adults were handing out material calling for an Intifada and saying a two-state solution is not possible.

Many of the older pupils came from Varndean. Yesterday, the school wrote to parents warning them another protest was likely to be held today.

It said: “Whilst we support and promote the freedoms of speech and assembly, we know that these freedoms come with responsibility.

“As a school, we cannot be sure who will be at the protest or which adult they might interact with. Students will need support to reflect critically on this with trusted adults.

“From the information we have, we want families to be aware of the potential risks, even if the likelihood is small. Families need to be able to make informed decisions and safeguard their children.”

It asked parents to let the school know if they gave permission for their children to leave school, but said this would be marked as an unauthorised absence.

It added: “We are working with the Local Authority, other schools and community groups to see how we can help young enquiring minds navigate the events in Palestine and Israel and develop their critical thinking and ultimately kindness and empathy for all.”

Meanwhile, dozens of campaigners protested outside a Brighton defence factory in the latest demonstration against arms being sent to Israel.

The campaign group Workers for a Free Palestine said it had blockaded sites in Bournemouth, Glasgow, Brighton and Lancashire.

In Brighton, a demonstration was held outside L3Harris Release and Integration Solution Ltd (formerly EDO MBM) in Home Farm Road, Moulsecoomb.