Pride has been granted permission to use public spaces for its main Fabuloso event and street party by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council also plans to start talks with Brighton Pride Community Interest Company about the future of the Pride Village Party and an extended run of events at Preston Park.

Councillors agreed in principle that Pride could use Preston Park for an extra weekend a year at a meeting at Hove Town Hall on Friday (8 December).

Any new events would not part of Pride but would have different branding, starting in 2025 and subject to community consultation.

Green councillor Steve Davis, who represents Preston Park, asked the council’s Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee to ensure that there was a full public consultation, with a report back to councillors.

He was concerned that the important decisions could be taken by officials without oversight by elected councillors.

Councillor Davis said: “I don’t want to come across as a Pride party pooper. I’ve been going for over 30 years. I love Pride.

“However, it is in my ward and there is a huge effect on the park itself and the residents as well. I’m here to represent my residents.

“We can’t make the final decision on this report until we’ve listened to the residents of Preston Park.”

Despite his plea, the Labour-dominated committee delegated further decisions to the council’s executive director for the economy, environment and culture, Donna Chisholm, in consultation with the chair of the committee, Councillor Alan Robins.

He said that the community would be consulted and that decisions would be made “by extension” with the committee.

Councillor Robins added: “I shan’t sit in judgment and make the decision on my own. I would be discussing it with the group and taking into account anything local residents say. It’s not a case of riding roughshod over it.”

At the special committee meeting, council outdoor events manager Ian Baird told councillors that Pride next year would be similar in format to this year.

He said that the proposal for extra activities in the week before the familiar Pride celebrations would be a mix of free and ticketed events, dependent on public consultation.

A “suitable” charging structure for the use of public land and the impact on the city was also approved.

Mr Baird said that the council was looking to recoup the £100,000 cost of preparing for the large number of visitors and maintaining the city outside the Pride area.

Brighton and Hove City Council does not fund Pride directly.

Councillors also agreed that officials should work with Brighton Pride to look into the prospect of bidding to host Euro Pride in 2030.