People living in Rottingdean could be going to the polls in the coming months to vote on a “neighbourhood plan” to shape the village between now and 2030.

Councillors are expected to give the go-ahead for the parish referendum at a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting on Thursday (14 December).

The plan includes measures to conserve and protect green spaces and wildlife corridors and requires a simple majority in favour.

The decision on whether to hold a referendum is likely to be a formality when the full council meets at Hove Town Hall.

Much of the work has been put in by Rottingdean Parish Council and its plan is intended to enhance and conserve the area, identifying two “local gaps” and nine “valued local green spaces”.

It has been signed off by the parish council and Brighton and Hove City Council’s Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee.

Parish council chair Sue John said: “This plan has been driven by what our residents have told us is important to them about living here between the sea and the downs.

“I am grateful to all the colleagues who have given much time and thought to how we can maintain and enhance our lovely village.”

The parish council submitted the neighbourhood plan in January before a public consultation by the city council in February and March.

The plan has since completed an assessment with a “neighbourhood plan examiner” to ensure that it follows national and local planning policies.

His report was published in October, requiring a few amendments to maps and wording.

He concluded that the plan met the basic conditions for a referendum subject to the approval of the city council on Thursday.

No date has been set for the public vote but if more than half of those taking part back the plan, it should come into force, helping to govern the way that planning applications are decided.

It would also mean that 25 per cent of the money raised from community infrastructure levy (CIL) payments would be spent in the neighbourhood by the parish council.

Brighton and Hove City Council is due to meet at 4.30pm on Thursday 14 December. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.