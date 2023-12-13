A Brighton table tennis club in Kemptown has announced plans to open a second branch in Moulsecoomb.

Brighton Table Tennis Club hopes to expand to a site in Moulsecoomb Way in spring next year, after a £250,000 cash injection from the London Marathon Foundation.

The community club will be the first project in Brighton to receive funding from the Foundation following London Marathon Events’ takeover of the Brighton Marathon Weekend.

Alongside funding from Sport England, the club hopes to replicate its community work and table tennis coaching at Hillfort House, under the Student Roost accommodation building, Moulsecoomb.

Club founder, Tim Holtam said: “Everyone at Brighton Table Tennis Club is incredibly excited about opening an additional venue in the heart of Moulsecoomb.

“It will massively grow our capacity to bring table tennis, and all the benefits that come with it, to even more people.

“It’s going to be beautifully done out with a proper table tennis floor and lights, and we’re going to have Paralympic champions training there every day.

“We’re going to bring this model of table tennis and community into the heart of Moulsecoomb, so we’re really grateful to Sport England and the London Marathon Foundation, for helping us to to raise the funds to get this work done.

“There’s just so many good people helping here, so much goodwill towards the place and we’re just really excited that we’re 18 years in but we still feel we’ll always feel that we’re at the beginning of the journey.”

Tim Holtam was also presented with the National Lottery Sports Award 2023, which came with a £5,000 prize for the club.

Bobby Zamora, who started off his football career at Brighton and Hove Albion, presented the award at the club’s facility at the Fitzherbert Centre in Kemptown on Friday, 24 November.

He said: “It’s amazing to see people of all ages and abilities standing round a table and playing together, it really does feel like an extended family.

“Tim’s project provides a sense of belonging and purpose for children in care, asylum seekers and all members of society. It really demonstrates the power of sport. It’s magic.”

Tim Holtam said the next year will also see the club supporting two club stars in Paris at the Paralympics; world table tennis number one and 2019 Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Will Bayley, 35, and teenage prodigy Bly Twomey, 13.

Brighton Table Tennis Club became the UK’s first club of sanctuary, recognising Tim’s work with refugees and asylum seekers in 2016.

Catherine Anderson, director of the London Marathon Foundation, said: “Our mission at the London Marathon Foundation is to inspire, increase and champion participation and diversity in physical activity, and thanks to London Marathon Events’ takeover of the Brighton Marathon Weekend, we’re investing in a brand-new community facility in Brighton that will do just that.

“Brighton Table Tennis Club has incredible local knowledge, trust and expertise in running impactful community activities attracting people from across the city, and we’re excited to help grow their work and reach even more people who will benefit from accessible activity.

“Their new centre will make table tennis and other community activities more accessible in Moulsecoomb and beyond, inspiring activity for more people for many years to come.”

Next year’s Brighton Marathon will take place on Sunday, 7 April and entries are close to selling out.