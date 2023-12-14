Campaigners calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were shocked when they were refused the chance to ask for support from councillors at a town hall meeting.

A multi-faith group of Muslims, Jews and Christians from Palestinian, Israeli, and British backgrounds planned a deputation to Brighton and Hove City Council.

They said that they applied in time to speak at the meeting of the full council today (Thursday 14 December) at Hove Town Hall.

But their application was refused because, the council said, it had received seven applications for the 15-minute slot and chose three.

The council has suggested that they speak at the meeting scheduled for Thursday 1 February but Clara Usiskin, from Brighton and Hove Jews Against Occupation, said that was too late as it was a time-sensitive issue.

She said: “Apparently, it’s very irregular to deal with it in this way. Normally, people who make a valid application … will be invited to attend.

“The mayor can decide on the day to allot more time or to refer it to another committee meeting, etc, so we are being denied that opportunity.

“Our deputation is effectively dead in the water if it’s not heard at this session because we are asking the council to vote for a ceasefire.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that the petitions and deputations about proposed school closures could be brought together in one debate.

The deputy Green convenor said: “The Gaza deputation is obviously time-critical and residents rightly feel they should be allowed to bring this deputation which I understand is multi-faith.

“We surely want to be seen as listening to residents. It is in the mayor’s gift to extend the time or we could propose an extension from the floor but our request is to allow this.”

The Greens also plan to propose a motion, headed “Solidarity with our communities against hate”, asking councillors to condemn anti-semitism and islamophobia in Brighton and Hove.

They want the chief executive to write to the Foreign Secretary asking for a refugee scheme that would provide safe routes for all those fleeing violence in Israel and Palestine and calling for a permanent ceasefire.

The council said: “Our procedure rules allow 15 minutes in total for consideration of deputations. We had seven deputations submitted. Each one would take a minimum of eight minutes.

“The mayor has responsibility for chairing today’s meeting and managing the agenda. After seeking advice she determined that it would be appropriate to take the first three deputations received – and for the other four deputations to be referred to their choice of either the next relevant committee or the next full council meeting.

“The alternative would have led to members of the public from four deputations attending full council but having to leave again without their deputations being heard.”

The council added that the subject of the deputation was due to feature in the motion planned by the Greens.

The meeting is due to start at 4.30pm today and is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.