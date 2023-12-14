CIVIC + THESE NEW SOUTH WHALES + SUZIE FROM THE TANNING SALON – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 12.12.23

CIVIC includes Jim McCullough (vocals), Lewis Hodgson (guitar, vocals) and Roland Hlavka (bass) and they have reimagined the reckless intensity of proto-punk for an era of endless uncertainty. On the heels of their acclaimed album ‘Taken By Force’ released earlier this year on ATO Records, on 20th October they also dropped ‘New Vietnam & Singles’ which you can find HERE. They are also now here in the UK this month and tonight are performing their Brighton show at The Hope & Ruin courtesy of in the know local promoters Love Thy Neighbour.

Melbourne-based CIVIC are said to be one of the most exhilarating bands to emerge in recent years and have made their name as a captivating live act defined by masterfully controlled chaos, as witnessed on their last UK tour earlier this year. Their frenetic live shows serve up a vital new energy and joyfully obliterate the line between furious catharsis and unbridled fun.

These run of new shows follow on from their UK tour earlier this year which saw them take the ‘Great Escape Festival’ by storm as well as selling out all their headline shows including an electrifying appearance at the Shacklewell Arms in London. They have returned in order to play bigger venues due to demand. This latest batch of gigs in addition to tonight’s Brighton one, includes a show at the Moth Club in London alongside shows in Nottingham and Bristol.

CIVIC have been hailed by Sterogum as “an unholy lo-fi pile-up of garage rock, punk, and ’90s-style noise-rock,” and with Mojo noting their “high energy ramalma suggests the gritty attack of early SST hardcore, the motorhead dervish of the MC5 and fellow countrymen The Saints”, CIVIC also recently unleashed their blistering single ‘Hourglass’. Frontman Jim McCullough shares, “Off the back of ‘Taken By Force’ we wanted to create something new, an evolution of sound for us. We’d dropped down to a 4 piece so already Lewis had more space to come through with his guitar parts, be more experimental, less chaotic; more defined. Lyrically I am touching on aspects of change, more specifically the process during change. Going through some kind of shit and sediment and coming out the other side; a hopeful development of a refined version. We start again.”

And indeed they do start again here at The Hope & Ruin, which sees them play a 41 minute set from 10:05pm to 10:46pm and consisting of thirteen tracks, opening with the if Hawkwind were punks sounding ‘Selling, Sucking, Blackmail, Bribes’. The first of the cuts from their ‘Taken By Force’ long-player is choice two, this being the punky ‘End Of The Line’, which is then followed by the best of the trio in The Saints sounding ‘New Vietnam’. However, this is even bettered by the 2023 ‘Hourglass’ single with its truly meaty bass delivery! And then would you know it, was itself bettered by the fast punk epic called ‘Born In The Heat’. The glam rock drumming style kicks in at the beginning of ‘Blood Rushes’ and is followed by the less hectic ‘Time Girl’. The screeching guitar led ‘Radiant Eye’ was CIVIC’s next selection and was followed by the decently fast ‘Just A Fix’ punk ditty.

It was big mosh time as the fans geared themselves up for the album title track of ‘Taken By Force’. The slower Stooges influenced ‘Trick Of The Light’ came next complete with its excessive whah whah guitar shaking courtesy of Lewis. The penultimate number this evening was ‘Shake Like Death’ which witnessed Roland really caning his bass and again this sounded like The Saints to me. A criminally underrated Assie band from the early days of punk rock. They signed off with their hardest, fastest tune ‘Fly Song’, which saw a large circle pit open up and those punters were hovering around horses*t just like flies as the rest of us kept one eye on them and the other on the band. It’s 10:46pm and that concluded the evening’s events. However, there is still more reading to be had, see below……..

CIVIC:

Jim McCullough – vocals

Lewis Hodgson – guitar, vocals

Roland Hlavka – bass, bv’s

Matt Blach or Eli Sthapit – drums

CIVIC setlist:

‘Selling, Sucking, Blackmail, Bribes’ (from 2023 ‘New Vietnam & Singles’ album)

‘End Of The Line’ (from 2023 ‘Taken By Force’ album)

‘New Vietnam’ (from 2023 ‘New Vietnam & Singles’ album)

‘Hourglass’ (a 2023 single)

‘Born In The Heat’ (from 2023 ‘Taken By Force’ album)

‘Blood Rushes’ (from 2023 ‘Taken By Force’ album)

‘Time Girl’ (from 2023 ‘Taken By Force’ album)

‘Radiant Eye’ (from 2021 ‘Future Forecast’ album)

‘Just A Fix’ (from 2021 ‘Future Forecast’ album)

‘Taken By Force’ (from 2023 ‘Taken By Force’ album)

‘Trick Of The Light’ (from 2023 ‘Taken By Force’ album)

‘Shake Like Death’ (from 2021 ‘Future Forecast’ album)

‘Fly Song’ (from 2023 ‘Taken By Force’ album)

The support band for the whole tour is fellow countrymen These New South Whales who last year dropped their ‘TNSW’ album. They are a quartet consisting of Jamie Timony (vocals), Todd Andrews (guitar), Will Shepherd (bass) and Frank Sweet (drums). They have played live in Brighton before, when they were one of the many acts for 2019’s Great Escape new music festival. I must say that I’m rather annoyed at this as I personally missed them, but we did actually cover 100 performances and they were one of them – Find the reviews HERE.

Tonight we are served a dozen numbers across their 37 minute set, which ran from 9:15pm to 9:52pm. The band had an intro tape blasting out rave style happy hardcore music prior to them appearing on stage. I note that there are four foot pedals on the floor which vocalist Jamie utilises throughout their set, thus his vocals sound different and unusual, which is a plus. They commence with the first of six tunes found on their ‘TNSW’ album, this being ‘Bending At The Knee’, which has a Nirvana meets Killing Joke vocal style delivery and similar sounding music on top. ‘Under The Pressure’ (also from the album) is selection two and this is heavy but melodic, whereas the next track, ‘Faceless’, is a wonderfully fast punk number. After this Jamie then states that it’s great to be back in Brighton and that they saw a pod of nearly 40 dolphins today! How jammy!

Both tunes on their 2021 ‘Remote Control’ single were served next, that and ‘Broken System’, both being punk corkers played at Ramones breakneck speed but with slower vocals delivery. Two tunes from their ‘You Work For Us’ album were next, the boppy ‘Cholesterol Heart (God Bless Ya)’ and the initially slower grungy ‘Anaphylaxis’ which speeds up and slows down again. The drumming led Nirvana-esque ‘Back To You’ was given an outing next, followed by set highlight ‘It’s Its Own Heart’ with its Joy Division ‘Transmission’ vibe done punky. This segued straight into ‘Nerve 2 Reverse’ and both can be found on their 2019 ‘I Just Do What God Tells Me What To Do’ album. They signed off with a couple more from ‘TNSW’ in the form of ‘Rotten Sun’ and the guitar fury slab that is ‘Changes’. At 9:52pm that was it and for me, to be honest, they fractionally shaded it as a more enjoyable act than the headliners. Good stuff! Would see live again given the opportunity!

These New South Whales:

Jamie Timony – vocals

Todd Andrews – guitar

Will Shepherd – bass

Frank Sweet – drums

These New South Whales setlist:

‘Bending At The Knee’ (from 2022 ‘TNSW’ album)

‘Under The Pressure’ (from 2022 ‘TNSW’ album)

‘Faceless’ (from 2022 ‘TNSW’ album)

‘Broken System’ (from 2021 ‘Remote Control’ single)

‘Remote Control’ (from 2021 ‘Remote Control’ single)

‘Cholesterol Heart (God Bless Ya)’ (from 2017 ‘You Work For Us’ album)

‘Anaphylaxis’ (from 2017 ‘You Work For Us’ album)

‘Back To You’ (from 2022 ‘TNSW’ album)

‘It’s Its Own Heart’ (from 2019 ‘I Just Do What God Tells Me What To Do’ album)

‘Nerve 2 Reverse’ (from 2019 ‘I Just Do What God Tells Me What To Do’ album)

‘Rotten Sun’ (from 2022 ‘TNSW’ album)

‘Changes’ (from 2022 ‘TNSW’ album)

First up tonight at The Hope & Ruin are new Brighton based outfit Suzie From The Tanning Salon which I haven’t come across before…But I sure am glad I have now! Visually the outfit look like they have been thrown together from across many genres of music and yet I guess listening to their stupidly short 19 minute 7 track set, that this is the case. They are a quartet consisting of (once seen never forgotten) Brandy Flakes who is fronting the outfit and thus on lead vocals; there’s Lily Morrow who is in charge of the Stag bass guitar and backing vocals; there’s Oskar Augustsson on Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol A49 keys as well as on laptop duties (plus a go on Lily’s bass); and finally there’s Lewis Wetherell on drums. Yes I know NO guitar! But you know what, they don’t need one, so aspiring guitarists look elsewhere!

As the quartet grace the stage, I can see bemusement across some faces and eagerness on others. This mainly being on the account of Brandy’s image, which I respectfully submit, if Divine had a bastard child, then here you go. The towering person I see before me is sporting black pants noted through the see-through dress which is literally held together and made up of cable ties. Maybe a case of looking fab, feeling uncomfortable? Add to this the front half of the head is shaved and there’s a mullet to the rear, we really do have someone who is really interesting!

Commencing at 8:27pm, they launch into ‘LATE’, which indeed they were! Immediately my brain cries out that this is the 2024 sound of Pop Will Eat Itself and Utah Saints delivered with Brighton punk attitude, which I’m very much interested in. They then immediately thrown in a curveball as track two (stylized as) ‘OvErtHinKinG’ has the vibe of a German Oom-pah band mixed with dirty style Half Man Half Biscuit lyrics. ‘White Flowers’ is next, this has a slower twanging bass guitar beat. After which Lily ditches the Stag and starts conversing with Brandy about animals and which one’s they like. The banter exchanges here are delivered with speed and wit and then it turns out the tune is called ‘MILFS’. The dual talky vocal delivery is hilarious and I tell you what, Vengaboys beware!

‘Snus in mouth’ is their alt disco number that suddenly speeds up and I gaze across the room and many punters have massive beaming smiles across their faces! Clearly Suzie songs are fun and punchy, but they do come with a serious message between the lines. Their penultimate tune, ‘Half please (Just your luck)’, reminded me of ‘No Survivors’ by GBH but with a comedy edge. They sign out and switch around on the final tune, as Lily hands over the bass to Oskar who abandons the keys, and it’s earworm time for ‘BEEP BEEP’, which has the repeated words “beep beep, I wanna ride the bus, beep beep, I wanna ride the train”. Brandy finishes off by tinkering on the freely available keys and at 8:46pm they are done. I’m kidding you not, they went down an absolute storm, with even our friendly Aussie bands in da house flagging them up! When’s the next gig then guys?

Suzie From The Tanning Salon:

Brandy Flakes – front person/main vocals

Lily Morrow – bass guitar/backing vocals

Oskar Augustsson – keys/bass

Lewis Wetherell – drums

Suzie From The Tanning Salon setlist:

‘LATE’

‘OvErtHinKinG’

‘White Flowers’

‘MILFS’

‘Snus in mouth’

‘Half please (Just your luck)’

‘BEEP BEEP’

Further CIVIC reading:

We also reviewed both the CIVIC performances at this year’s Great Escape festival, here is what we said:

Thursday 11th May at Latest Music Bar 10:15pm – 10:45pm

It’s pretty warm downstairs in a packed Latest Music Bar for Civic, a four-piece punky rock band from Melbourne. Frontman Jim, who has a striking stare with ice-blue eyes, is clearly used to even warmer temperates down under, and starts the set wearing a tweedy overcoat. Appropriately, the opening number is called ‘Born In The Heat’. Lewis on guitar, Roland on bass, and Matt on drums, provide a high-energy backing. If you need to imagine it, try Chubby and the Gang covering ‘I’m So Bored With The USA’. I love it straight away. Howls of feedback between numbers add to the ambience, though the players don’t seem too impressed. ‘End Of The Line’ is vaguely reminiscent of the UK Subs, cementing the impression of classic old school punk. There’s some particularly tasty guitar work. Jim tells us he likes Brighton’s “flint” beaches, though I suspect there might be a bit of Aussie irony in that. ‘New Vietnam’ is a great riff-led piece. There’s a change of pace for ‘Trick Of The Light’, which has an Iggy Pop vibe, with a snarled vocal and effective use of effects with a big swirl of phased guitar. The screaming solo, emphasised with an expression pedal, is magnificent. The set just keeps getting better. I love the high velocity chord changes on ‘Time Girl’. This excellent set concludes with the stomping beat of ‘Blood Rushes’, and I’ll definitely be adding Civic to my list of new favourite bands.

(Richie Nice)

Saturday 13th May at TGE Beach Stage 2:50pm – 3:15pm

It’s a warm and sunny afternoon on the beach, and in the big tent of the TGE Beach Stage we have Civic, a four-piece from Melbourne. I caught them in the Latest Music Bar on Thursday night, and I’m keen to experience the band playing on a larger stage through a big PA. “Is anyone sunburnt?” enquires frontman Jim, launching into ‘Born In The Heat’. It’s a classic punk sound, played hard and fast, and I love it. The first number sounds like a cross between The Clash and The Ruts. There’s a hint of the late great Malcolm Owen about Jim’s performance actually, hopefully without the addiction issues. To look at, Jim is tall and handsome, with cropped hair, chiselled features, and a piercing stare. ‘End Of the Line’ is super-intense, and Lewis is really digging into his guitar to stoke some wailing lead. ‘New Vietnam’ has a similarly blistering pace, chugging rhythm alternating with a catchy riff. Roland on bass and Matt on drums are the engine room, and the floor tom is getting a proper pounding. The splendidly-titled ‘Selling, Sucking, Blackmail, Bribes’ has a very dramatic hammered-on intro and some awesome lead guitar bolstered by a bit of phase and rapidly rocked expression pedal. ‘Time Girl’ has a manic intro of clanging chords and a high-velocity snare build. The intensity continues to the end of the brief set, with ‘Fly Song’ as manically urgent as the preceding numbers. The crowd has been slightly more subdued than I would expect, but I personally have enjoyed Civic immensely.

(Richie Nice)