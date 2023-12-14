Social workers have gone on strike again in a dispute over pay with Brighton and Hove Council.

They were due to set up a picket line outside Hove Town Hall today (Thursday 14 December) and to lobby councillors before a meeting of the full council this afternoon.

More than 100 adult social workers. who belong to the Unison trade union have walked out for two days this week, starting today.

They are also due to strike tomorrow (Friday 15 December), with Unison saying that there have been delays by the council in providing information that is needed for talks to begin.

The social workers are demanding an extra 12.5 per cent “market supplement” on their wages to bring pay into line with colleagues who work with children and families.

These payments – or market forces supplements – are applied when an employer is struggling to recruit and retain staff.

The union said that research by the Local Government Association (LGA) found that a quarter of local authorities were offering a supplement to adult social workers and more than half (57 per cent) had trouble with staff retention.

Brighton and Hove Unison joint branch secretary Corinna Edwards-Colledge said: “Our social workers dedicate their lives to helping others but after years of underfunding they are struggling to deliver the services communities desperately need.

“With the cost of living in the city being one of the highest in the UK, many are also struggling to survive financially.

“A student social worker can spend up to 70 per cent of their wages on rent and many are taking home as little as £11 an hour after tax.

“The last thing our members want to do is strike but escalating this dispute is the only way to protect jobs and services.

“The council should be engaging with us and we remain ready and willing to enter meaningful negotiations.”

Adult social workers provide support for the elderly, people with disabilities or long-term conditions and those recovering from a period in hospital, Unison said. They promote independence and wellbeing.