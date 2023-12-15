Miki Berenyi Trio are Miki Berenyi on vocals/guitar (Lush), Kevin ‘Moose’ McKillop on guitar (Moose) and Oliver Cherer (Gilroy Mere, Aircooled). The three musicians first worked together during Piroshka’s 2021 tour – Miki and Kevin being founder members, Oliver coming in on bass to replace Mick Conroy (Modern English) who had moved to the US.

When the global pandemic made touring impossible, Miki spent the lockdown months writing her memoir, ‘Fingers Crossed’, released in 2022 to widespread acclaim. To provide some musical accompaniment for the string of book events and signings, Miki Berenyi Trio was formed.

The band has developed a momentum of its own, touring with the Wedding Present and Gang of Four and sold out London co-headline show with Aircooled. Miki Berenyi Trio are planning to record and release an album in 2024. You can check them out live in the flesh as they have today announced an intimate concert in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin in Queens Road on 25th February 2024. The concert has been organised by Love Thy Neighbour promoters and tickets are on sale right now! Grab yours quickly before they all go! Buy them HERE and HERE.