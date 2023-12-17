Brighton and Hove Albion play Arsenal at the Emirates this afternoon – a recent happy hunting ground.

The Seagulls have won their last three league and cup encounters at the north London stadium.

Danny Welbeck is back in the squad against his old club – as a sub – and Bart Verbruggen returns in goal.

James Milner and Adam Lallana also start for Albion as does Evan Ferguson up front as Joao Pedro drops to the bench.

The Arsenal side includes two former Seagulls – Ben White and, on the bench, Leandro Trossard.

England international Declan Rice is also back in the Gunners side.

Last week Arsenal lost 1-0 at Villa Park but start the match second in the Premier League with 36 points from 16 matches. Brighton are eighth with 26 points from the same number of games.

The match is due to kick off at 2pm.

Here are the line ups.

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Martinelli, Saka, Jesus

Subs: Ramsdale, Kiwior, Cedric, Smith Rowe, Trossard, Lewis-Skelly, Walters, Nelson, Nketiah

Brighton: Verbruggen, Dunk, Milner, Gilour, Gross, Lallana, Mitoma, Adingra, Ferguson, van Hecke, Veltman

Subs: Steele, Igor Julio, Dahoud, Joao Pedro, Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Buonanote, Hinshelwood