Eddie Izzard has said Labour’s selection for Brighton Pavilion felt like a ‘referendum on trans people’ as he congratulated his opponent Tom Gray on becoming candidate.

Ms Izzard lost after a hustings on Sunday after both an online and in-person vote by Labour members living in the constituency.

The campaign saw a torrent of transphobic abuse aimed at Ms Izzard – but also questions raised over how she would be able to campaign while performing in New York from January to March.

Others said they would rather select a local candidate, pointing out Ms Izzard has no strong links to the area and previously stood for selection in Sheffield.

Today, she said: I wish to congratulate Tom Gray on his selection and hope he becomes the MP for Brighton Pavilion. Brighton, with its vibrant community and progressive values, holds a special place in my heart.

“Having grown up in East Sussex and collaborated with Brighton businesses for over 27 years, my connection to this city remains strong.

“I want to thank my supporters, endorsers, and campaigners who stood by me with unwavering belief and courage. However, the level of transphobic abuse during this campaign has been deeply troubling, in particular the targeting of those who dared to stand with me.

“They faced relentless online abuse and hostility, yet their commitment to what’s best for Brighton Pavilion and my vision for what we could achieve in overturning a 20,000 Green majority never wavered.

“Their bravery exemplifies the true spirit of Brighton – a community founded on inclusivity, equality, progressiveness, and democracy.

“Labour should always stand to confront and call out discrimination wherever it lies. At times this felt less like a selection contest and more like a referendum on trans people.

“If we saw racism, homophobia, anti-semitism or misogyny directed towards any campaign on the same scale that transphobia was directed towards our campaign, we should rightly have expected it to be called out immediately.

“We must guard against the view that when it comes to trans people, any abuse goes.

“This experience strengthens my resolve to help change our country towards a more tolerant and respectful nation. It’s time to end the Tory culture wars and stop people being demonized and dehumanized in order to score political points and protect the status quo.

“To the people of Brighton: your support has been my strength. Despite this setback, my love and commitment to you and our shared ideals remain steadfast.

“Together, let’s continue to fight for a world where everyone has the right to a fair chance in life.”