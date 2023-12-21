A nightmare neighbour has made a couple’s lives hell with his anti-social behaviour, they said.

And without action, there could be “potentially tragic consequences”, according to the chair of the residents’ association.

Lee Durrant and his girlfriend Mary said that they had had trouble sleeping after the man moved into the flat downstairs from them in February last year.

They complained of loud music through the night including 1am karaoke and their neighbour banging on the ceiling during the day.

They were also threatened with violence if they went to the authorities and feel broken because, they said, Brighton and Hove City Council is not taking action.

Mr Durrant, who grew up in Coldean and has lived in his flat for 19 years, was advised by housing officials more than once to consider moving home.

He said: “Straight away he was keeping us awake all night, banging, crashing, shouting for the whole night and it went on for three nights on the trot.

“I was supposed to be resting after coming out of hospital. I went down and knocked on the door. I asked if he could keep it down.

“He said: ‘You’re the one making all the noise. Your dog’s barking. I’ve got covid and when I feel better, I’m coming to have a word with you.’

“I thought, oh great. He came round and apologised and asked to use our internet but I said no. It carried on and I rang up environmental health with the banging (and) loud music.

“Environmental health went round and, as soon as they’d gone, he smashed the door and shouted at me – and his girlfriend was screaming in my face.

“He said: ‘If you don’t stop this, I’m going to get people round to sort you out.’”

Mr Durrant has a head injury which makes him feel nervous. He was intimidated because his new neighbour told him that he had been in prison for a violent crime – which he has.

Other threats have included burning a neighbour’s house down and to “kill someone one day”.

There are also concerns that drug dealers are visiting the area, prompting Mr Durrant to buy a video doorbell.

Mr Durrant said: “If we do anything during the day, like hoovering or talking or putting the television on, he’s smashing the ceiling.

“Some nights it’s been so bad it has reduced us to tears as he waits for us to come home and then puts music on so loud the whole place is shaking.”

There was a break for a while when housing officers became involved. But over the past 22 months, at least four housing workers have tried with the issues, they said, with no effective action.

Mr Durrant said: “He doesn’t want to move because he wants to destroy our lives.

“We never know when we’re going to get any sleep or be threatened again. We never know who is coming to our door and we have to live like this.”

Mr Durrant has received support from Coldean Residents’ Association who have written to councillors and Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas.

Residents’ association chair Deborah Yuill felt compelled to take action after Mr Durrant broke down at the group’s December meeting.

Mrs Yuill said: “It is clear that Lee is at particular risk because of his vulnerable condition.

“For someone to say they ‘wish they were dead’ because of the problems their neighbours are causing them is the most serious of charges.

“It is clear from what Lee said that we are looking at potentially tragic consequences and, to my mind, that warrants urgent action on the part of the council which is responsible for the housing in question.”

She added: “No one should have to move house because a neighbour is threatening them and carrying out anti-social and illegal acts.”

Ms Lucas has contacted the council, urging officials to find “lost” evidence of noise diaries and recordings made on two separate occasions.

Mr Durrant also received help from his former Green councillor Martin Osborne who did not seek re-election in May.

Coldean’s police community support officer (PCSO) has also been in regular contact.

Mr Durrant was, though, unsuccessful in taking his case to the Housing Ombudsman.

The council said: “We are very sorry about the difficulties Mr Durrant has reported.

“We cannot comment on individual cases but where necessary we always exhaust our legal powers to prevent anti-social behaviour from occurring and provide support to victims when they are affected.

“Decisions on eviction are made by judges based on the evidence presented to them, not by the council.

“Issues relating to alleged criminal damage, threats, intimidation and drug dealing are matters for the police in the first instance.

“We would advise any residents experiencing such issues to report such activities to the police.”