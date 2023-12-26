A Brighton cyclist has ridden more than a thousand miles from England’s south coast to Spain’s to raise money for a homeless day centre.

Mark Mansbridge, a staff member at the homelessness, housing and support charity BHT Sussex, completed a 1,740km long sponsored bike ride from Brighton to Malaga last month.

He is raising money for First Base, the organisation’s day centre for rough sleepers in Brighton and Hove.

First Base Day Centre is often the first point of contact for those who find themselves on the streets. People can shower, get a hot meal and wash their clothes, as well as get the support and advice they need to move away from homelessness for good.

Last year 6,856 visits were made to the Centre, which is the only one of its kind in Brighton and Hove. First Base will be open as usual over the festive period, including on Christmas Day.

Mark set off from Brighton on 23 September and arrived in Malaga, Spain on 8 November, battling strong winds along the way and camping out in all conditions.

He said: “I’m proud to have worked for BHT Sussex in a variety of roles over the last twenty years and have always been in awe of the commitment of the staff at First Base. With the housing crisis its work is vital.

“Please dig deep for First Base for their incredible work and encourage others too.”

Jo Berry, head of business development at BHT Sussex, said: “We have been blown away by Mark’s epic efforts to raise money for First Base! His friends and colleagues enjoyed following the progress of his incredible journey and we are so grateful for the money raised, which will help us help more people facing homelessness this winter.”

If you would like to help Mark reach his fundraising target, click here to donate.