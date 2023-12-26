Brighton’s Odeon cinema is to get a facelift to replace its weather-beaten cladding.

The seafront picture house is also reinstating a large first floor window overlooking the seafront, which is currently covered by a rusting advertising hoarding.

And the white render facade will be replaced with ceramic tiles which it’s hoped will withstand the coastal elements for longer.

The application, written by McFarlane Latter Architects, says: “Lately the facades are showing signs of wear (rust staining, flaking paint etc) and Odeon have approached the Landlord to change the surface finish of the facades and the box window to the south elevation

Instead of a concrete finish the intention is to use large ceramic ‘limestone’ tiles with a ‘limestone’ print in an ashlar pattern.

“We are employing the maximum size of tile available (3.0 x 1.0 m) as the largest tile in the ashlar pattern with surrounding tiles of shorter height in the courses between.

“The ashlar pattern gives interest close-to, while the colour matched joints (minimum 8mm) maintain the desired ‘monolithic’ look from a distance.

“The ceramic printed tile gives a near perfect match to natural limestone with the added durability of ceramic tiles.

“Printing is done at very high temperatures, is permanent and will not delaminate in any way.

“The salt air and its corrosive ability is a major consideration. Risk of rust staining from iron deposits in the natural stone is removed with ceramic tiles.

“The tiles are supported on an aluminium secondary frame system to similarly avoid rusting. ”

The building is owned by Aberdeen Standard Investments, which just sold the neighbouring Churchill Square shopping centre to Ingka Group, the owners of Ikea.

Odeon has been the largest tenant ince the 1970s and occupies half the ground and all of the upper floors.

The Prizm nightclub occupies the rest of the ground floor and the basement.

Odeon is responsible for maintaining the building shell.

Before Odeon moved in, the building was called the Top Rank Suite. It opened in November 1965, the first part of the new West Street and Churchill Square redevelopment.

In December 1966 a ten-pin bowling alley and an ice rink were added. The bowling alley closed in 1970 and the ice rink the following year.

In 1972 the building was re-named the Kingswest and it was split into several bars and a cinema.