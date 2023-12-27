ABC and the Southbank Sinfonia conducted by Anne Dudley will be heading out on their UK tour next month, where they will be performing their timeless debut album ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ album in its entirety. Martin Fry’s timeless ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ went straight to number one upon release. Fusing dance floor finesse with a post-punk attitude, the album spawned timeless tracks such as ‘Poison Arrow’, ‘The Look Of Love’ ‘Tears Are Not Enough’, and ‘All Of My Heart’. The album saw ABC enchant the world with their own unique brand of pop and remains one of the best albums of all time.

The Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour first came to fruition in 2009 with countless 5 star reviews from a one off show At The Royal Albert Hall with Martin donning his iconic gold lame suit. It sees Martin joined by the Southbank Sinfonia and long-time collaborator Anne Dudley as conductor for a truly magical evening celebrating this pop masterpiece. Next year will be 15 years since that first partnership that sees audiences returning again and again.

ABC fronted by Martin Fry were formed in Sheffield in the 1980’s when they decided they wanted to fuse the world of disco funk with their own unique post punk vision. ABC’s debut album ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ (‘82) went to No 1 and sold over a million records. To date ABC have released 9 studio albums: ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ (’82), ‘Beauty Stab’ (’83), ‘How To Be A Zillionaire’ (’85), ‘Alphabet City’ (’87), ‘Up’ (’89), ‘Abracadabra’ (’91), ‘Skyscraping’ (’97) and ‘Traffic’ (’08). A mere 36 years after the release of their landmark debut album ABC returned with their resounding triumph ‘The Lexicon Of Love II’ which immediately entered into the top 5.

Worldwide hits and six studio albums later; ABC demonstrate that even now over 40 years on from ‘The Lexicon Of Love’, Martin Fry’s song-writing and musicianship is still as contemporary as it was in the beginning.

In June 2022 ABC toured The Lexicon Of Love with the full symphonic Orchestra to celebrate 40 years since its original release. The magic was captured at their hometown gig in Sheffield on the very date of release 40 years on… for this release ‘The Lexicon of Love Live’ which is available HERE in the following formats on Live Here Now Records: 2 x CD / 3 x sparkly purple Vinyl & as a collector’s edition book & 3 CD.

Further 40th anniversary celebrations continued with a very special reissue released on 4 August. The 4LP and blu-ray box is available from HERE. The 4-LP/Blu-Ray celebratory edition, overseen by Martin Fry, contains the half-speed Abbey Road remaster by Miles Showell and a further three records putting material on vinyl for the first time including the album performed live at Hammersmith Odeon in 1982 and a premiere commercial release of the ‘Special Remix’ of ‘The Look Of Love’.

ABC ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ tour dates:

January 2024

Monday 29 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 30 Stoke Regent Theatre

February 2024

Thursday 01 London Palladium

Friday 02 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Saturday 03 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Monday 05 Brighton Dome

Tuesday 06 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 08 Sheffield City Hall

Friday 09 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 10 Gateshead Sage

Monday 12 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 13 Bath Forum

Thursday 15 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Friday 16 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Saturday 17 London Palladium

