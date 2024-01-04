Seven candidates are standing in a by-election in South Portslade for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 11 January 2024.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Les Hamilton resigned.

The seven candidates are Danny John Booth (Green), Benjamin James Franks (Conservative), Jamie Rutherford Gillespie (Independent), Josh Guilmant (Labour), David Timothy Maples (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition), Georgia Arabella McKinley Fitch (Democratic Liberation Party), Kenneth Lloyd Rist (Liberal Democrats).

Each candidate received questions about local issues submitted by the public and were asked why they want to represent the ward. Independent candidate Jamie Gillespie, a mature student, was contacted with the questions but did not respond.

Mr Gillespie has previously stood for election in South Portslade and in Hangleton and Knoll. He is a volunteer at a local food bank and carries out charity work both here and overseas.

When asked why he wanted to be a councillor in previous elections, Mr Gillespie said: “I want to make a difference to the whole community and make changes.

“Too many people get voted in and then forget about the general public so I want to do something different.

“I would like to drive new ideas and initiatives. And I think I would like to have people ask for advice and help them out and see if I could resolve the issues.”

Polling stations in South Portslade are due to open at 7am next Thursday and close at 10pm. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.