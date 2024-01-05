A major scheme to revamp Hove seafront is to reach Hove Lagoon this month.

Three phases of the Kingsway to the Sea scheme, improving the area between the King Alfred Leisure Centre and Hove Lagoon, are already underway.

Since last autumn, work has started on the outdoor sports hub, the wheeled sports area and westerly garden, and the tennis and padel tennis area.

This month the next phase of work will start at Hove Lagoon. This includes the refurbishment of the public toilets, with new accessible WC’s being built within both the men’s and ladies’ toilets.

To make access easier into the facilities, the ground level in front of the buildings will be raised and the doors widened.

Other improvements will also be made to improve access. A new ramp will be installed from the footpath at the north side down into the lower level, providing a gentler gradient in comparison to the existing entrance. New planting will also enhance the biodiversity in the area.

To allow works to take place safely the area will be fenced off. Access from Kingsway to the Big Beach Café, children’s play area and skatepark will be through the entrance to Hove Lagoon opposite Tennis Road. The access from Kingsway to the esplanade will remain open.

These works are due to complete in April 2024. The skatepark will remain open until the new wheeled sports area is ready. To ensure the amusement area remains operational during the summer there will be a final phase of work at Hove Lagoon in late 2024 to move the amusements into the existing skatepark area. This will release further green space surrounding the small lagoon.

Councillor Julie Cattell, lead member for major projects, said: “It is exciting to see this wonderful new park developing to regenerate the underused facilities and spaces on the seafront in West Hove. It is a major investment for the city that will benefit local residents and attract visitors throughout the year.

“We’ve listened and have worked with the community and businesses throughout this project, to make sure we deliver what is most important to them.

“Later this month we will be launching a public vote to choose the permanent name for the new park. I hope as many people as possible will get involved in choosing the name for this amazing community facility.”