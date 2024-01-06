Stoke City 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 4

Another cracker from Pervis Estupinan, two from Joao Pedro and one from captain Lewis Dunk enabled a strong Albion side eventually dispatch Stoke City.

The Seagulls went behind when defender Jan Paul van Hecke put the ball in his own net after just eight minutes having already received a yellow card.

The Seagulls equalised just on half time with that cracker from Estupinan.

Dunk looked like he had sunk Stoke as he put the Albion in front with a close-range header from another fantastic Pascal Gross cross.

But 11 minutes later the Albion captain was adjudged to have handled in the penalty area and Stoke’s Lewis Baker brought them level from the spot.

Joao Pedro with a rare header and then a well-taken second put Albion 4-2 up with 10 minutes to play as Albion cruised to victory with young Jack Hinchy and Cameron Peupion both getting late game time.

The Seagulls now have a break until their next Premier League game at home to Wolves on Monday 22 January.