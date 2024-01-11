Outline plans for a block of flats have been unanimously approved despite objections from neighbours.

The apprenticeship and training company Sigta Limited was granted outline planning permission for a two-storey block at the site on the corner of Abinger Road and Hurst Crescent in Portslade.

Councillors Sue Shanks and Carol Theobald both spoke about the loss of the 113-year-old building which was originally the St Nicolas Church Hall.

But they were told that the building could not be refurbished and needed replacing at a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee yesterday (Wednesday 10 January).

Councillor Julie Cattell asked what could be done to restrict on-street parking because objectors had cited the limited number of spaces as a problem.

She was told that the site was not within a controlled parking zone so access to on-street parking was available to all.

The committee, meeting at Hove Town Hall, approved the size of the building, with a detailed planning application expected to be submitted at a later date.

The outline plans indicated that the block would contain 11 flats over two floors and in the roof space.

But the final number of flats, the building’s design and the materials would be the subject of a subsequent application.

Councillor Theobald said: “It is a shame to lose a historic site and it does look like a nice building. It is a great pity it is not fit for purpose.

“Even Councillor (Les) Hamilton went to youth club there … I thought (that) was rather nice. He’s upset it’s going to be taken down. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with the next planning application.”

Councillor Cattell said that she hoped the developer and their agents would produce a better design.

She said: “I am very glad that design is a reserved matter because they’ve got to do a lot better to build something on this site.”