The April edition of the monthly ‘Hidden Herd Presents’ has been announced this morning! This is arguably one of the very best new music discovery nights that takes place in Brighton. Roughly each month the promoters ‘Hidden Herd’ secure the services of the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems that are out there at the moment. This time around the selection will be taking place on Wednesday 10th April at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road, Brighton and features Peter Xan, Coco and the Lost, PETSEMATARY and Velvetine.

Let’s meet the acts………..

Peter Xan

Hailed by Dork as “an indie-rock icon in the making”, Peter Xan is a British-born Nigerian artist making boundary-crossing indie rock music inspired by his heritage. 2023 saw Peter release his latest six-track EP ‘GOD SAVE THE KING’ via FADER Label. Produced by Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey and Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten, the EP is bursting with razor-sharp hooks, glistening melodies, fervent energy and a spirit that evokes a lineage of British guitar music spanning 1970s punk to 2000s indie. Propelled by its soaring lead single ‘Hostage’ and a 2022 collaboration with Rudimental (‘Glow in the Dark’), Peter’s releases to date have amassed over a million Spotify streams, earned acclaim from NME and been featured on the EA SPORTS FC™ 24 Official Soundtrack. Live, he’s graced the stage at Wembley Arena supporting Anne-Marie, recently sold out Windmill Brixton and is set to play DIY Magazine’s Hello 2024.

Coco and the Lost

Brighton-based musician Coco and the Lost brings together an unlikely array of influences, combining the larger-than-life flamboyance of Kate Bush, the eviscerating honesty of Mitski, the conversational humour of Pulp, and the raw intensity of Wolf Alice. Few musicians are capable of presenting an alter-ego so fully formed from the outset, and even fewer manage to imbue their world with so many layers, where imperious grandeur, relatable dramas and big-hearted unstoppable joy are merged, often within the same infectious song. Backed by her brilliant live band, Coco and the Lost’s captivating performances have graced renowned festivals like Isle of Wight, The Great Escape and Stockton Calling, as well as prestigious venues including the 1,500-capacity Electric Brixton in support of Lovejoy. Expect her outstanding new four-track EP ‘Moonbird’, championed by BBC Music Introducing and more, to tempt a new legion of followers into her beautifully unsettling world.

PETSEMATARY

PETSEMATARY is the brainchild of East London-based singer-songwriter Gaby Elise, who makes “ethereal noir-pop with soaring vocals and psychedelic chasms”. Inspired by the raw intensity of artists like Jeff Buckley, Elliot Smith and PJ Harvey, and fuelled by an affection for grunge guitars, reverb-drenched atmospheres and melancholic soundscapes, PETSEMATARY encapsulates Gaby’s love for all things dark and dreamlike. Following the release of her debut singles ‘Get Away With It’, ‘Heady’ and ‘Cautious Kind’ via Beth Shalom Records, which received radio play from Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1 and Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6 Music, PETSEMATARY is currently in the studio crafting her next solo EP alongside playing bass in Brighton gritpop trio Snake Eyes.

Velvetine

Velvetine are a London-based alternative post-rock band. Blending a variety of influences, from post-punk to art-rock to shoegaze, the quartet make a hauntingly atmospheric sound with gothic and gloomy undertones. Since the start of 2023, the band have unveiled three standout singles in ‘Curtainsong’, ‘Hideaway’ and ‘Everyday Masquerade’, each serving as introspective confessions that unfold like cinematic lucid dreams. On the road, Velvetine have built excitement on the London circuit playing iconic venues such as Windmill Brixton and The Shacklewell Arms, and they also recently played their debut Brighton show, delivering a stellar set at Green Door Store’s 13th Birthday show with HotWax and Mary In the Junkyard.

