Trailblazing DJ Annie Nightingale, who lived in Brighton for several decades, has passed away.

Miss Nightingale’s family announced the news this morning, saying she had passed away after a short illness.

It said: “Annie Nightingale MBE passed away yesterday at her home in London after a short illness. Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many.

“Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally.

“Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard.

“Watching Annie do this on television in the 1970s, most famously as a presenter on the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, or hearing her play the latest breakbeat techno on Radio One is testimony to someone who never stopped believing in the magic of rock ‘n’ roll.

“A celebration of her life will take place in the spring at a memorial service.”

The BBC Radio 2 presenter – and former Radio 1 disc jockey – was made an MBE in 2002 and a CBE in 2019.

Her broadcasting career spanned almost 60 years during which time she also fronted the Old Grey Whistle Test on BBC TV.

Her husky voice and conspiratorial tone made her a favourite for generations of listeners but to win fame she had to challenge sexism and stereotypes to break through in a male-dominated sphere.

Miss Nightingale, who enjoyed childhood visits to Peacehaven, now lives back in London after having spent the best part of 30 years living in Brighton and Hove.

She is remembered for wild partying during her time here and – like her late Radio 1 friend and colleague John Peel – for playing new sounds for a wider audience.

Her Sunday Request Show – which for many years started after the Top 40 chart show – was popular and long-running.