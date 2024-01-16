Fresh yellow lines have been painted on a road where they are set to be replaced with red lines within weeks.

Traders in London Road have questioned the wisdom of spending money on fresh paint when it will just have to be burnt off in April.

Councillors voted last month to introduce a red route – which means no stopping at any time – in London Road as well as Lewes Road.

Councillor Trevor Muten, chair of the Transport & Sustainability Committee, said: “The previous yellow lines were in very poor condition – making it difficult for those using London Road to understand the traffic enforcement measures currently in place.

“The absence of road markings can be a safety hazard and can impede the flow of traffic, including the reliability of buses along this busy route.

“Given the volume of traffic using this stretch of road, the vital importance of safety and keeping traffic moving, we felt we had to act now and re-mark the yellow lines ahead of the red route markings due later this year in April.

“The cost of this work is part of our ongoing highways maintenance budget.”

The red routes – which are marked with double red lines – will initially be introduced as a trial from April, with a six-month consultation on how it’s going before a final decision is made.

More loading bays are going in on London Road after traders expressed concern about how the changes would impact them.

One of the main changes is that councils are allowed to enforce double red lines with cameras, whereas double yellow lines can only be enforced in person.