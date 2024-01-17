More than 400 people have objected to a defence manufacturer’s bid to keep a temporary extension to its Brighton factory.

One Green councillor, whose details have been redacted on the council’s website, says the factory on the Home Farm Business Centre off Lewes Road brings the city into disrepute.

Public comments on the plans for L3 Harris, at the Home Farm Business Centre, reflect concerns over how the products made at the factory are used in conflict zones globally, with most comments referring to bomb racks and bomb release mechanisms.

No public comments were received for the company’s original 2018 application (BH2018/01868), which sought to expand the company’s operations by providing additional manufacturing space.

At the time of writing, 436 comments have been received, with 434 against the new application to Brighton and Hove City Council to keep the temporary extension, built in September 2018. Some of the objections follow a template, with the same text repeated.

The comment from the unnamed Green councillor said: “As a resident and Green councillor of Brighton and Hove I object in the strongest terms to this proposed application submitted by L3 Harris.

“The continued presence of L3-Harris in Brighton brings the council’s and our area’s reputation into disrepute: expanding this arms factory puts our area on the map for all the wrong reasons.”

Concerned residents will hand deliver 200 of the objections as signed letters to the planning department at Hove Town Hall on Wednesday, 17 January at 1.30pm.

Another public comment reads: “I find it absolutely unbelievable that within the boundaries of Brighton and Hove we have a factory making components for weapons.

“We are meant to be a city of sanctuary, not a sanctuary for arms manufacturers. Please refuse all requests and preferably shut this business.

“Don’t let Brighton be part of the killing machine.”

The latest Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) arms industry database ranked L3Harris as the world’s 12th largest arms-producing company.

The planning statement says the extension has allowed L3 Harris to increase the number of jobs at the site and that removal of the extension would “adversely impact on the business requirements of the applicant”.

L3 Harris was contacted for comment.

You can read the full application on the council’s planning portal under reference BH2023/03236.