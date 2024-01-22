The hours a new padel court can be used have been cut back after noise complaints.

The courts were installed at Withdean Sports Complex last year, despite objections from neighbour Simon Farncombe.

He said the noise from a temporary pop up court had been “like being under constant gunfire”.

After complaints, Brighton and Hove City Council issued a noise abatement notice, which Freedom Leisure responded to by putting up a barrier between the courts and tongdean Lane, where Mr Farncombe lives.

The council would not confirm how many complaints were received, or who had made them.

The council then received complaints that the barrier, which did not have planning permission, was not in keeping with the area.

Its planning enforcement team then issued a planning enforcement notice requiring Freedom Leisure, which operates the site, to remove the barrier.

The centre was also told to take down an enclosure around the court made of wire mesh and solid transparent panels.

But the notice also requires the courts to not be used after 9pm on weekdays, 6pm on weekends and before 9am on any day.

A spokeswoman for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The environmental protection team having investigated a complaint about noise nuisance from padel play, served a Noise Abatement Notice in 2023.

“The notice was complied with by erection of a barrier and reduction of hours of play.

“The planning enforcement team has received concerns relating to noise from the use of the padel court and the impact of the acoustic barrier on the character of the area.

“The hours had been reduced voluntarily to that specified in the notice prior to the notice being issued.”

The padel court was approved in July last year by the council’s planning committee. Mr Farncombe wrote to the committee saying: “The hard bat and ball noise is like being under constant gunfire 14 hours a day.”

But Conservative councillor Ivan Lyons, who represents Westdene and Hove Park, said that the venue had “always been a sports stadium with relative noise.”

They were initially open from 8am to 10pm daily.