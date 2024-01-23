A convenience store owner has had his application for a drinks licence turned down even though his lawyer tried to persuade councillors that he was not opening an off-licence.

Brighton store owner Selvaratnam Pirabaharan applied for an off-sales licence – or a licence to sell alcoholic drinks to be consumed off the premises.

But his barrister Leo Charalambides told a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel that the Lewes Road store would not be an off-licence.

Mr Pirabaharan, 47, planned to sell fresh food at the proposed SPM Local shop at 55 Lewes Road, the hearing was told.

Mr Charalambides said that it would not be solely devoted to alcohol and it would not be an off-licence, just as a supermarket would not be considered an off-licence.

The barrister picked his words with care because the council’s licensing policy does not appear to differentiate between a premises with an off-sales licence and the type of premises known in common parlance as an off-licence.

But his line of argument failed to persuade councillors as they weighed up the future of the premises formerly known as the Panda Lounge which was previously a NatWest Bank branch.

When it was the site of Panda Lounge, the operator was licensed to serve drinks to customers seated at a table and having a meal.

But the shop is in Lewes Road where the council has stricter licensing rules because of concerns about drink-related crime, disorder and public nuisance in an area “saturated” with licensed premises.

The panel – councillors Emma Daniel, Paul Nann and Joy Robinson – said that the business would be an off-licence and there were no exceptional reasons to justify overriding the council’s licensing policy.

After a hearing on Thursday 11 January, the panel said: “The levels of crime and anti-social behaviour are significant and it was established that there were also people especially vulnerable to alcohol harm in the area.

“Although it was stated he (Mr Pirabaharan) was an experienced operator, the applicant did not address the nature of the area or the SOLP (statement of licensing policy) in making the application.

“The panel considers this shows a lack of understanding of the area and (the) policy.

“The fact that there is an existing restaurant licence at this premises does not have any benefit in the context of this application which is for a different type of premises which carries more risk.”