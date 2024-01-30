The Martlets Hospice has announced a merger with St Barnabas Hospices, the charity that runs St Barnabas Hospice, in Worthing, and the Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, in Arundel.

Martlets, which recently completed a multimillion-pound revamp of its hospice in Wayfield Avenue, in Hove, will keep its identity.

Hospice bosses said that the two organisations were merging “to enhance patient care and provide sustainable hospice care for the future”.

They said that they had planned “a merger that aims to create a stronger, more sustainable and comprehensive hospice care organisation that is committed to delivering outstanding patient care across the communities”.

And they added: “All three hospices will continue to operate under their existing names and identities but will be run by a group leadership team which will be put in place imminently.”

Chief executive Amanda Fadero said: “We are excited about the possibilities and opportunities that this merger brings and look forward to continuing our shared mission of providing outstanding hospice care to those that need it.

“Together, we will build a stronger foundation for compassionate palliative and end of life care in our communities.”

The Martlets website includes a few lines about its recent revamp: “In autumn 2023, we completed works on our Martlets Hospice building and our services have returned to our hospice home at Wayfield Avenue.

“Our new inpatient ward comprises of two new purpose-built wings with fully en-suite rooms and additional facilities to offer exceptional care for our patients and their loved ones.

“Our patient and family support services and community and rehabilitation teams have also moved back to Wayfield Avenue.

“We have a new café that is open to all from Monday to Friday from 8am to 2.30pm, serving hot drinks and food along with sandwiches and snacks.”