A vegan pasta restaurant business has opened its latest branch in Brighton.

Pastan, which was founded in Bristol in 2020, has taken over the premises formerly occupied by Semolina, in Baker Street, just off London Road.

Semolina closed last year after almost 10 years of trading.

Pastan opened in the past fortnight, having opened other branches at the Barbican, in London, and in Barcelona.

The eaterie is run by Jerome Ibanez and chef Dean Fawcett, both 50, and is expected to serve up to 25 people at a sitting.

On the Pastan website, the pair said: “After two decades of working in the hospitality industry, we decided to take a big leap of faith and venture out on our own.

“The motivation behind our decision? We were driven by our personal struggle to find tasty plant-based pasta options that didn’t compromise on flavour or enjoyment.

“In November 2020, Pastan came to life – a place dedicated to plant-based pasta lovers and enthusiasts.

“We’re on a mission to celebrate and spread 100 per cent plant-based joy among vegans and non-vegans alike.

“Our commitment? Creating pasta dishes and delicacies that are simply irresistible, using only the finest ingredients available.”