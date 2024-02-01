Resident parking permits for second and third cars will be cheaper in the coming year as the existing surcharge is dropped. Drivers will pay just the standard rate.

The reprieve is the result of computer software issues and will also mean scrapping associated discounts for those on low incomes who receive a council tax reduction or universal credit.

A report to councillors said that changes “cannot be implemented in 2024-25 due to the IT (information technology) development requirements” but can be reintroduced in future years.

Currently, Brighton and Hove City Council charges £365 a year for a second car in a zone with a full resident parking scheme and £536.55 for a third car and any further cars.

This is an extra £171.55 for a full permit for a second car and an extra £343.10 for a third car and every additional car on top of the basic £193.45 permit charge.

The proposals for the coming financial year, including a raft of changes, are contained in a report on proposed fees and charges.

The report has been published with the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee due to meet next week when fees and charges for 2024-25 are due to be set.

It said: “These parking fees and charges increases are mainly in line with inflation and the council’s current system of charging.

“This may change in the future as a parking review is under way and the findings will be reported in May / June 2024.”

Permits for zones with a light-touch parking scheme look likely to become more expensive with a proposed price rise of about 25 per cent.

The council consulted on turning light-touch zones into full zones and aligning the prices with full zones but does not plan to proceed with either proposal after clear feedback from residents.

The price of a full-year light-touch permit for a car with standard emissions is £131.40 and is expected to go up to £164.25.

The price of some permits could go down slightly including for a 90-day permit for a low-emission vehicle in a zone with a full parking scheme, where the proposed drop is from £41 to £39.60.

For a vehicle with standard emissions, the proposed drop is from £52.70 to £52.20 while for high-emission vehicles the price is expected to rise slightly from £87.80 to £91.80.

The price of most visitor permits is expected to be frozen at £4.15, with those in high-demand zones proposed to rise from £5.05 to £5.35 and in light-touch zones from £2.80 to £3.50.

Most other permits – such as business, traders, doctors and school permits – are slated for increases of about 6 per cent.

The report on fees and charges also said: “It is also proposed to remove the ringfence in relation to car parks located at Preston Park and East Brighton Park.

“The removal of the ringfence will allow any net surpluses generated to be released within City Environmental Management budgets or wider council budgets to support pressures or other initiatives.”

A separate report to the same committee said that the council made a surplus of almost £33 million from parking in the past financial year.

Once costs are taken into account, any surplus must be used for transport and highway projects, such as concessionary fares, supported bus services, transport projects and environmental improvements.

The Transport and Sustainability Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Tuesday 7 February. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.