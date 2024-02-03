Brighton and Hove Albion are giving Crystal Palace a footballing lesson, with Lewis Dunk heading in a Pascal Gross corner after just three minutes.

Jack Hinshelwood made it two from a Tariq Lamptey cross on 33 minutes – then, almost straight away, Facundo Buonanotte fired in a superb third, laid on by Gross, with Joao Pedro also involved.

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi was booked by referee Simon Hooper for something he said to the fourth official.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson looked dejected even before he had to send on new signing Adam Wharton in place of injured skipper Marc Guehi.