Police investigating a report of an assault in Brighton have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with.

The incident took place outside the Amex Stadium before the fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

Officers were responding to altercations between supporters and, while doing so, a man was assaulted.

Police are investigating and have released an image from mobile phone footage of a man they wish to trace in connection with the assault.

He is described as a white man in his forties, with short, light-coloured hair, wearing a black coat with blue jeans, white trainers and a blue scarf.

Sussex Police’s dedicated football officer PC Darren Balkham said: “We work with partners including Southern Rail, British Transport Police, the Premier League and Brighton and Hove Albion to manage the safe arrival and departure of supporters from the Amex Stadium.

“We’d like to thank the vast majority of fans who behaved responsibly before, during and after the game.

“However, there was a small minority of fans who displayed disruptive and disorderly behaviour.

“Officers responded as necessary and any individuals caught committing offences will be dealt with robustly.”

Witnesses or anyone who recognises the man is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 516 of 03/02.