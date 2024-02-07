A Brighton man accused of supporting Hamas has been told he can tweet and blog about Gaza – but he is still banned from mentioning Hamas while under police investigation.

Tony Greenstein, 70, was arrested on 20 December last year over a tweet he published in which he said he supported Hamas against the Israeli army.

Supporting Hamas, which is a proscribed organisation, is a crime under the Terrorism Act 2000.

He applied to Brighton Magistrates Court last month to vary the conditions of his police bail, which he tweeted and blogged about days after being released by counter terror police.

The original conditions included one which said he was “not to post on X (formerly Twitter) in regards to the ongoing conflict in Gaza or the proscribed organisation Hamas.”

The application was sent to Westminster Magistrates Court, where the application was heard on 29 January.

This condition was amended to read “not to post any reference to Hamas, a proscribed organisation, on X”.

Another condition which requires him to reside at his home in Belgrave Place, Brighton, unless prior consent is given by the officer in charge of his case was amended to state that consent could be given by the police generally.

Greenstein must now attend a Sussex police station on 20 March.