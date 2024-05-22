The outgoing mayor of Brighton and Hove opened a new apartment building near the Seven Dials as one of her final official engagements this month.

Councillor Jackie O’Quinn cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Gradino apartments, built by Martin Homes, in Davigdor Road, Hove.

The £22 million scheme is in the former mayor’s Goldsmid electoral ward where hundreds of new homes have recently been built or are currently under costruction.

At the opening ceremony, Councillor O’Quinn said: “I understand the properties are selling well, with more than 50 per cent already sold – and most of those residents have already moved in.

“Most of the 52 apartments have outdoor space and some come with parking. All have been designed and built with future-proofing in mind – so get in quick while there are some still remaining.

“These are much-needed, high-quality homes, including some affordable shared ownership, all of which our city drastically needs – and delivered by a local developer Martin Homes, using a local workforce to build them.

“As well as that, one of Brighton’s leading employers, Imex, the international conference business, is to soon move in to the ground floor office space, with it becoming their new headquarters.

“This is a great success story for Brighton and Hove and proves that developers can work collaboratively with the local authority to deliver what we need – and go above that as well.

“Martin Homes have supported my mayor’s charities and the Friends of St Anne’s Well also.

“I hope there are many more developments like this to come across our city which deliver much-needed, high-quality housing as well as numerous other direct and indirect financial, economic and social benefits.

“So congratulations to the whole team involved in the project and to Martin Homes for delivering and completing such an amazing development.”

David Martin, from the developer Martin Homes, said: “We’re trying build homes for people, help first-time buyers and build the local community.”

Mr Martin said that there was a “first time buyer promotion” offering a cashback payment on completion of up to £15,000, equivalent to a saving of £625 a month over two years.

Mr Martin said: “We understand the challenges faced by first-time buyers in the current property market.”

“With the First Time Buyer Incentive, we aim to provide a helping hand to those looking to step on to the property ladder, making the process more manageable and rewarding.”

Further details about the apartments and the First Time Buyer Incentive are available from the sole agents Oakley. Phone 01273 688881 or email brighton@oakleyproperty.com.