A man has been rescued from the sea in Brighton after appearing to get into difficulty.

The coastguard said that it sent rescue teams from Shoreham and Newhaven after a 999 call at about 2.20pm yesterday (Wednesday 7 February).

Sussex Police supported the search and rescue, between the i360 and the Palace Pier.

The man who was helped ashore was looked after until being handed over to the care of the South East Coast Ambulance Service.