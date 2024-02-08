Plans for a £6 million youth centre in Brighton have been put on hold so that councillors can make a formal visit to the site.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen asked Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee to defer a decision on the scheme until the next meeting in about a month’s time.

At a meeting yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 7 February) he said that a site visit would give members a better understanding of the planning application.

Councillor Allen said that he had visited the current youth centre building, at 64 Edward Street, Brighton, and walked around the outside.

But he wants to have a better idea of how the proposed building will “absorb” the current space through an “accompanied site visit”.

He said: “I felt I needed a bit more of an in-depth look, comparing the plans to the site, confirming where the site boundary is and what parking is being absorbed by the new development.

“I think it would be beneficial to the decision-making for this application.”

Fellow Labour councillor Joy Robinson backed the call for a site visit for the reasons outlined by Councillor Allen.

If approved, the new purpose-built youth centre would include shared exhibition, performance and workshop spaces, along with a skate park, climbing wall and sports hall.

Under the plans, the existing 1950s building, which is up to four storeys high, would be knocked down to make way for a five-storey replacement.

The council agreed last July to put £2.3 million towards the cost of the project while it has also been awarded a £4.3 million grant from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Youth Investment Fund.

The overall cost of the project was expected to be £6.2 million, with a contingency of £400,000 built-in because labour and construction costs were continuing to rise.

The proposed building would be made from concrete and aluminium with metal panelling, with the entrance on the corner of Edward Street and Grosvenor Street.

Four objections have been sent to the council and one letter of support. Concerns include extra traffic, loss of on-site parking, over-development and the effect on the East Cliff Conservation Area.

The next meeting of the council’s Planning Committee is due to start at 2pm on Wednesday 6 March at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.