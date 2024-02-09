The council is looking at what to do with a £500,000 windfall after the government allocated more social care funding than expected to Brighton and Hove City Council.

Labour leader Bella Sankey said that the council had budgeted for £2.25 million and had set aside £200,000 in case it received less.

But with almost £2.6 million awarded by the government, Councillor Sankey said that there was a total of £500,000 “unallocated”.

She said that details of how this would be allocated would be contained in a report due to be published next week as members prepared for the annual budget council meeting later this month.

Since the council published its draft budget proposals last week, Councillor Sankey said that residents, businesses and the community and the voluntary sector had been in touch to share concerns.

Councillor Sankey spoke about some of those concerns when the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee met at Hove Town Hall this afternoon (Thursday 8 February).

She said: “We have heard feedback on the impact of reducing the funding to Brighton Unemployed Families project and Brighton Oasis for childcare provision. We are exploring ways to protect that funding.

“We’re also concerned about whether changes to homeless advice commissioning might threaten the future of the Youth Advice Centre. We don’t want that to happen, and are discussing this with YMCA Downslink as a priority.

“The overall budget position has been extremely severe but we’re exploring whether some additional funding might be available to help support this hugely valued service.

“The council is proposing to make a saving of £58,000 on the commissioning of the ‘Reconnections’ service at First Base.

“First Base is an absolutely vital day centre in the city for homeless people and we are exploring how we might be able to unlock Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities monies to maintain that funding.

“I have asked officers to actively engage with First Base to ensure this facility can be maintained.

“It is also with great sadness that the ‘communities fund’ has for now been discontinued, other than the BME fund.

“We completely recognise the importance of the work done by smaller voluntary and charity organisations in the city.

“There has been a small uplift in our overall position, following the final local government settlement this week, and we are minded to try to recreate a new version of the communities fund with this money.

“On a related note, the future of the government’s ‘household support fund’ still hangs in the balance.

“This is the £4 million that allows us to provide free school meals vouchers in the school holiday, emergency fuel and food vouchers and much of the direct support to food banks and other services keeping food in people’s bellies in Tory Britain.

“We still have no clarity as to whether this fund will continue past (Sunday) 31 March and so this additional financial breathing space confirmed last Monday will be held in contingency as we consider how best it can be used to impact the ongoing ‘cost of living crisis’.”