Albion were beaten by a 97th minute Brennan Johnson winner even after the fourth official signalled just six minutes extra!

Albion went ahead on 17 minutes after Danny Welbeck was clipped in the area by Ven de Ven – Pascal Gross converting the penalty to put Albion 0-1 in front.

Welbeck has a chance to put Albion in front inside a minute but Vicario pushed his effort away.

Albion took some chances defensively but held out until half time but on 60 minutes after Lewis Dunk cleared his first effort Sarr slammed the rebound home.

Substitute Ansu Fati and Welbeck had great chances to win it for Albion but with the clock already at the completion of added time and with James Maddison, Son and Richarlison all involved, Johnson fired Spurs winner.

Albion go to a rejuvenated Sheff United next Sunday 18th February.