Brighton and Hove Albion look to consolidate their Premier League position just six weeks after thrashing Spurs at the Amex.

Adam Lallana makes a rare start and Jason Steele is preferred to Bart Verbruggen in goal while Danny Welbeck has been given the nod over Evan Ferguson.

The best news for Albion fans is the return of Koaru Mitoma from international duty.

Joao Pedro and Jack Hinshelwood are absent, with Simon Adringa also missing as he prepares to represent Ivory Coast against Nigeria in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations tomorrow evening (Sunday 11 February).

Roberto De Zerbi is serving a one-match touchline ban after being shown his third yellow card of the season during the 4-1 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday (3 February).

Son Heung-Min and Yves Bissouma are also back from international duty but are listed among the subs for the hosts.