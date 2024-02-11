Brighton and Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra laid on both goals as Ivory Coast came from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Adingra, 22, who joined Brighton from Danish Superliga side Nordsjælland for £6 million less than two years ago, became increasingly influential as the tournament went on.

He scored a vital goal for the hosts in the quarter-final match against Mali and proved his worth again tonight (Sunday 11 February) in the final in the capital Abidjan.

Nigeria went ahead in the first half – against the run of play – with a header from skipper William Troost-Ekong from a corner.

But just after the hour, Adingra lofted a superb corner of his own to Franck Kessié who rose to the moment and headed in the equaliser.

And in the 81st minute the young Brighton star picked up a pass just outside the penalty area, outpaced Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina and crossed into the six-yard box.

Sébastien Haller surged between two defenders to stab home the ball and sent the home crowd wild.

Adingra returns to Brighton with an Afcon winner’s medal just over a year after the Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister came back to the Amex with a World Cup winner’s medal.

He missed the start of the tournament through injury but he finished it in style and as another testimony to Albion’s scouting and recruitment set up.