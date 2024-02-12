A new arts centre is set to open in Kemp Town when Latest TV moves to the end of the pier this month.

The local TV station has been operating from Latest Music Bar, which is run by the same team, since 2012.

It will now move to offices on the pier, and film live broadcasts from Horatio’s Bar. The last event at Latest Music Bar will be Sock with Guy Lloyd this Saturday.

The Latest Music Bar will reopen under new management as the Manchester Street Arts Centre.

Horatio’s will also play host to some of the regular events which have taken place at Latest, including The Space, which features international stars in conversation – with Latest set to book more live bands there.

Latest TV’s managing director Bill Smith said: “We are very excited to be bringing our team to Brighton Palace Pier and look forward to presenting and filming more of the stories that make Brighton and Hove the great cultural beacon that it is.

“Brighton Palace Pier is one of the best and most iconic attractions in the UK, visited by millions every year and we are proud of our longstanding partnership.

“Horatio’s Bar regularly now hosts PierFest with West End stars and the Brighton Jazz Festival achieving capacity houses and we look forward to bringing more shows and events to this incredible venue.”

Anne Ackord, chief executive of the Brighton Pier Group, said: “Brighton Palace Pier has long been a sponsor of Latest TV and so when they announced they were moving from their home at Latest Bar we were happy to offer them office space and to let them broadcast from Horatios Bar at agreed times.

“For five years now Latest TV have organised our Arts Festival (Pierfest) in September. They will continue to do that as well as booking live bands for us to assist with building on Horatios’ reputation as a live music venue for Brighton.

“Latest TV do a lot of their filming on the pier and also produce staff training videos for us so we are looking forward to maintaining our relationship with them.”

Latest first opened the Latest Music Bar in Manchester Street in 2007, taking over from Joogleberry cabaret. It has also been home to its magazine, website and record label.

The owner of the Manchester Street venue, Colin Brace, was given permission in 2021 to convert the part of the building previously used by Latest TV into a house.

Last year, a further application to reconfigure the basement, toilets and main hall was also approved.

It’s not clear when this work will be carried out, and when the Manchester Street Arts Centre will open.