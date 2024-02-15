Gosh this is going to be a sweaty one! Local legends DITZ – who create forward-thinking noise rock/post-punk which features vast arrays of pedal effects with influences from 80s and 90s post-hardcore and noise rock – have this afternoon announced a very intimate show in the Komedia Studio on Friday 10th May as part of Komedia’s 30th birthday week.

Since the release of their debut album ‘The Great Regression’ in March 2022 DITZ have played over 100 shows across the UK and Europe and have become known for being a force of nature live.

They’ve toured with DIIV, played festivals less than 24 hours after the drummer dislocated his shoulder, jumped into lakes mid-set and had the French police shut down their Paris instore due to noise complaints. In this time, they’ve done headline tours in the UK, France, Germany, Belgium and Netherlands and played to thousands of people at festivals such as La Route Du Rock, Reeperbahn, Great Escape, Maifeld Derby, 2000 Trees, Grauzone and many more.

DITZ consists of Cal (vocals), Anton (guitar), Caleb (bass), Sam (drums) and Jack (guitar) and they have been flagged up by IDLES frontman Joe Talbot on more than one occasion as Brighton’s best band. I personally have heard him say this to IDLES crowds on at least two separate occasions and so it comes as no surprise that DITZ will shortly be heading out on tour across Europe with IDLES. So this intimate gig at Komedia Brighton will more than likely be your last chance to catch DITZ playing live in a venue of this size!

