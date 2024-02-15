The Libertines, who release their highly anticipated new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ on 29th March, have announced they will headline ‘On The Beach Festival’ in Brighton on Sunday 28th July. Joining them on stage will be a line up including The Charlatans, The Mary Wallopers, The Big Moon, Futureheads and Chappaqua Wrestling. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE and HERE.

The Libertines have so far lifted three singles from ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’: ‘Run, Run, Run’, ‘Night Of The Hunter’ and ‘Shiver’.

The album is available to pre-order HERE.

‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Dimitri Tikovoï (The Horrors/Charli XCX/Becky Hill) and recorded at The Albion Rooms in Margate. Recorded in just four weeks during February and March ’23 and finished over seven days at La Ferme de Gestein Studios in Normandy, with additional production and mixed by Dan Grech-Marguerat (Lana Del Rey/Liam Gallagher/Paul McCartney).

The Libertines are Peter Doherty – vocals/guitar, Carl Barât – vocals/guitar, John Hassall – bass guitar and Gary Powell– drums. The band have released three albums: ‘Up The Bracket’ (2002); ‘The Libertines’ (2004); and ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth‘ (2015).

www.thelibertines.com