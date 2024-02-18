Brighton and Hove Albion return to Bramall Lane a few weeks after a 5-2 victory against the Blades at the same stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ansu Fati and Jacob Moder are in the bench for the Premier League match today (Sunday 18 February) which is due to kick off at 2pm.

A win could lift the Seagulls to seventh in the Premier League after West Ham United lost to Nottingham Forest yesterday and Newcastle United were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth.

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has made three changes to the starting line up that lost 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in north London last weekend.

Bart Verbruggen takes over from Jason Steele in goal, Adam Webster is back in defence and AFCON winner Simon Adingra returns on a high after the success of tournament hosts Ivory Coast.

Adam Lallana is not in the squad. Joao Pedro is out with a knee injury and Jack Hinshelwood with a foot problem.

Pervis Estupinan is on the bench along with the likes of Evan Ferguson, Igor Julio and Jakub Moder.

While Albion are pushing for European qualification again, Sheffield United are at the foot of the table on goal difference, with 13 points from 24 matches.

The Blades have won just three league games this season and have drawn four times, two wins and two draws at home.